Collegiate baseball: Watertown Rapids lose second game in less than 24 hours at Utica

Jun. 5—UTICA — Playing their second road game in 24 hours, the Watertown Rapids nearly rallied for the victory Wednesday afternoon but wound up losing their second straight high-scoring affair, falling 9-8 to the Utica Blue Sox in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League outing at Donovan Stadium.

The Rapids suffered their second straight defeat, losing 12-8 against the Oneonta Outlaws in Oneonta on Tuesday night.

Watertown (2-3) rallied Wednesday from a 5-0 deficit to tie the game 8-8 in the sixth but surrendered the go-ahead run in the bottom of the seventh to take the loss.

Omar Carreras went 2-for-4 and drove in a run and Benny Partridge hit a home run and knocked in two runs for the Blue Sox (3-1) in a game that started just before 11 a.m.

Brendan Buecker added two hits and an RBI and Norris McClure doubled for Utica. Gavin Enright pitched the final three innings, allowing two hits and striking out three to gain the win.

Chaz Crook hit a home run among his two hits and knocked in three runs for the Rapids. Sam Meyer drove in a pair of runs for Watertown, which committed four errors.

Derricke Goutremout, a Lyme graduate who plays for SUNY Oswego, pitched the final 3 1/3 innings for Watertown, permitting two hits and striking out three, but surrendered Utica's final run in the seventh to receive the loss.

The Rapids are off Thursday before returning home for a Friday game against Utica.