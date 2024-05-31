Collegiate baseball: Watertown Rapids new leader likes what he sees on eve of season opener

May 31—WATERTOWN — For new Watertown Rapids manager Matthew Petrossi, this season will be a new experience.

Petrossi will be coaching collegiate summer baseball for the first time as he takes the helm for the Rapids, who open their Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League season today when they host the Boonville Lumberjacks at 6:30 p.m. at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.

This will also be the first head-coaching opportunity in the college game for Petrossi, who is currently the pitching coach at Monroe Community College in Rochester.

"I'm just really looking forward to it," said Petrossi, who is a Rochester native. "Obviously this is my true head coaching opportunity at the college level, so it's my first chance to kind of take a head-coaching responsibility and just continue to kind of broaden my experience in the game of baseball. And getting to work with guys from all over the country and different programs, it just helps me become a better personality manager as well as learning the game."

Petrossi is already encouraged in what he sees in the team so far, with players arriving in town over the course of the week.

"We got to practice yesterday and I think we've got a lot of strong, athletic kids, some kids who have really had a lot of success," Petrossi said. "We actually just had a kid who was just named a Division II second-team All-American in Ryan Kramer (Wooster College). So we're looking forward to seeing guys who have had success at the collegiate level as well as guys who are still early in their careers looking to develop and play against older competition and get ready for that. But from what I've seen, it seems like we've got a good, energized, athletic group of guys here."

Petrossi is also upbeat about the team's balance and depth so far heading into the season.

"Usually in baseball it comes down the pitching and how that kind of holds up and health," he said. "But I think from where we're starting, we have a good group, which is kind of well balanced, we've got some power, speed, some good defenders and guys on the mound that throw strikes, so hopefully that translates and we can play some good ball and play some games here."

This season will be a new venture for much of the team's management staff as well.

The team is under a new ownership group as Watertown Wolves co-owners Tyler Reese and Reid Inman have purchased the franchise, joining Dave Oster, who returns as a co-owner of the Rapids.

Weese, who has owned the Wolves for the past two seasons, has joined forces between the two franchises after the team had a successful hockey season, particularly at the gate, enjoying "record attendance numbers this season," he said.

The ownership team takes over for previous co-owners Mike Schell and Paul Velte, who established the franchise back in 2017, with the first team taking the field the following year.

Oster previously complimented the previous owners, saying they built a "great" base and unity in order to continue Rapids success, while saying he is "excited" to work with the new owners.

"This new partnership will allow us to combine resources and help the Wolves and Rapids continue the rise of our popularity and brand," he added.

"Having the Wolves already it makes a lot of sense to have the housing, the transportation already there and tie the two franchises together, give back to the community and try to be successful," Weese said.

Oster, who became a co-owner of the Rapids in 2021, will also serve as the team's general manager this season.

Among the new Rapids players is infielder Jeph Hadson-Taylor, who is coming off his sophomore season at the Division I level at the University of Maine.

"Our coach at school always sets up everybody to play summer ball and he said this is probably a good spot to come just to get some reps in and be in a competitive nature for the summer," said Hadson-Taylor, who is a native of Philadelphia, Pa.

This will be Hadson-Taylor's first experience playing in the PGCBL and he's looking forward to the challenge.

"I played for the Sherrill Silversmiths last year in the (New York Collegiate Baseball League) and that was a good experience, but I think this is a more competitive league, so I'm looking forward to it," Hadson-Taylor said.

Another newcomer to the Rapids is pitcher Will Russotti, who played this past spring at MCC and is transferring to Division I Holy Cross where he hopes to play in the fall.

"I played for the Rochester Ridgemen a little bit last year and this is my first time playing summer ball outside of Rochester, so I'm really excited for that," Russotti said.

Russotti played under Petrossi and the MCC coaching staff last season.

"Coach Petrossi was my coach at Monroe Community College, he was my pitching coach, he helped me lot," Russotti said. "Helped me improve my game, the mental aspects of my game, the physical aspects of it, pitch design, things like that. It was just a great experience for the short time I was with him and he wanted me to come work with him in the summer and I thought it was a great opportunity to get better as a player."

The Rapids' roster also include several local players, including Lyme graduates Mike Flyzik and Derrike Goutremout, who return to the team, and who attend St. Lawrence University and Utica College, respectively. New to the team is South Jefferson grad Nolan Widrick, who also attends St. Lawrence, and Lyme senior Evan Froelich.

"We're looking forward to having them and I think it's nice, especially for the guys who are from out of town to have some people to kind of show them the area and get them comfortable as well," Petrossi said. "So I think it's always good to have a little bit of balance in that."

Joining Petrossi on the coaching staff is Riley Moonan, who served as Rapids assistant coach for the past two seasons under previous coach Mike Kogut, who coached the team for two seasons.

"It's just a great thing to experience, to kind of help me in this journey of climbing the ladder in the coaching world," Petrossi said.

After hosting Boonville tonight, the Rapids will play at Amsterdam at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday before returning to host Mohawk Valley at 5 p.m. Sunday.

All children, age 12-and-under, will receive free admission to Rapids games. Also, any Wolves season-ticket holders for next season will also receive free season tickets to Rapids games for this year.