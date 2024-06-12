Collegiate baseball: Watertown Rapids fall to Boonville on road, fall into last place

Jun. 11—BOONVILLE — The Watertown Rapids gave up early runs to the Boonville Lumberjacks for the second straight game and dropped a 5-2 Perfect Game Collegiate League decision for their sixth straight defeat Tuesday at the Robert Smith Sports Complex.

The Rapids (2-7) fell into a last-place tie with the Glen Falls Dragons in the East Division. Watertown hosts Glens Falls on Wednesday at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.

Carter Storti went 2-for-3 and scored three times for Boonville (3-5) and Wei-Chen Wang hit a solo home run. Allen Hernandez doubled and drove in two runs for Boonville, which scored twice in the first inning and once each in the third and fourth to take a 4-2 lead. Relief pitcher Jin Chen received the win, tossing 3 1/3 innings of hitless ball and striking out four.

Ryan Kramer hit a solo home run for Watertown, which managed four hits. Starter Kolby Robinson took the loss, allowing six hits, two walks and two unearned runs (four total) in 3 2/3 innings. Chaumont's Evan Froelich threw 4 1/3 innings and allowed one hit and one run. He walked three and struck out three.