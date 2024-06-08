Collegiate baseball: Utica Blue Sox send Watertown Rapids to third straight defeat

Jun. 7—WATERTOWN — Todd Abraham went 4-for-5 as the Utica Blue Sox pounded out 15 hits and sent the Watertown Rapids to their third straight loss, 11-8, Friday in a Perfect Game Collegiate League baseball game Friday at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.

Watertown (2-4) suffered its second straight loss to Utica and has given up nine or more runs in its last three games.

The Rapids, returning home for the first time since Sunday, jumped on Blue Sox starter Andrew Goldan for three runs in the first inning and led 4-2 until the Blue Sox scored six runs in the top of the fourth inning. Watertown tied the game 8-8 with a two-run sixth but Utica (4-1) scored two in the seventh and one in the eighth en route to the win.

Damian Witty added three hits, including a double, and three runs batted in for the Blue Sox. Norris McClure hit a double and drove in three runs. Nick O'Connor and Wyatt Hunt added two hits.

Brendan Wilson hit a solo home run for the Rapids. Domonic Morabito drove in two runs as Watertown managed just three hits but scored eight runs for the third straight game. The Rapids have scored at least seven runs in five of their first six games.

Daury Rodriguez gained the win for Utica, holding Watertown to one hit and two unearned runs for five innings. Rodriguez struck out four.