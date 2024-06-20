Collegiate baseball: Rapids can't capitalize on quick start, fall to Utica on road

Jun. 19—UTICA — The Watertown Rapids couldn't take advantage of a quick start on Wednesday night.

The Rapids scored two runs in the top of the first, but then gave up four runs in the bottom of the inning in a 10-5 loss to the Utica Blue Sox in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at Donovan Stadium at Murnane Field.

Norris McClure went 3-for-4, including a triple, drove in three runs and scored a run for the Blue Sox (8-6-1).

Benny Partridge and Wyatt Hunt each doubled, with Hunt driving in two runs for Utica, which went on to score a run in the fourth, two more in the seventh and three more in the eighth to prevail.

Jake Blozy and Dominic Morabito each singled twice, with Blozy driving in a run for Watertown (5-12), which lost its fourth straight game.

Patrick Sullivan doubled and knocked in a pair of runs for the Rapids, who would go on to score a run in the eighth and two more in the ninth.

In the top of the first, Blozy singled and scored on an error and Nick Bergamotto scored on a balk.

In the eighth, Morabito singled and came home on a single from Blozy and Sullivan followed with a two-run double in the ninth.

Watertown will host the Albany Baseball Club at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds before playing at the Boonville Lumberjacks at 6 p.m. on Sunday.