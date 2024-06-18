Collegiate baseball: Oneonta Outlaws top Watertown Rapids in wild final two innings

Jun. 17—WATERTOWN — The Watertown Rapids surrendered six runs in the top of the eighth inning but nearly rallied all the way back in the bottom of the ninth before falling 8-7 to the Oneonta Outlaws in a Perfect Game Collegiate League meeting Monday at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.

Down 8-2 entering the bottom of the eighth, the Rapids (5-10) scored a run on three singles and a passed ball. Then in the ninth, John Panstares started the Watertown inning with a single, and a walk and a single by Jake Blozy loaded the bases with one out. Tyler Jacobsen followed with a single to drive in Panstares. Ryan Kramer then connected on a three-run double to pull the Rapids within a run.

But Oneonta reliever Joel Hayner retired the next two batters on a fly ball and ground out to clinch the win for the Outlaws (8-6).

Oneonta broke a 2-2 tie in the eighth inning with its six-run burst. Jack Hopko drove in two runs with a single, Tanner Hardin added an RBI single, and Jocoby Dale hit a two-run home run.

Dale finished 4-for-5 with three RBIs for the Outlaws. Jack Bateman went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

For Watertown, Kramer had two hits and three RBIs. Jacobsen went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two walks. Connor Sackett and Panstares each had two hits.

Rapids starting pitcher Evan Froelich, of Chaumont, threw the first five innings, scattering seven hits and allowing two runs. He struck out three and walked three.