Collegiate baseball: Led by Anthony, balanced offense, Rapids break out for victory against Albany

Jun. 22—WATERTOWN — On the night after the first day of summer, the Watertown Rapids found a way to break out of their recent slump on Friday.

The Rapids received solid pitching, led by starter Devin Anthony and timely offense to record a 6-4 victory over The Albany Baseball Club to win a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game before an estimated crowd of 65 at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.

Anthony pitched five innings to record the win, his second of the season for Watertown, which improved to 6-12 and snapped a four-game losing skid.

Anthony received ample offensive support as the Rapids scored all six of their runs over the first five innings, including generating a four-run frame in the third.

Ryan Kramer led the way by going 3-for-4, including three straight singles, drove in a run and scored two runs. Teammate Jeph Hadson-Taylor singled twice and Michael Logan delivered a two-run triple.

"Every team goes through rough patches, but obviously coming home it's nice to get a win out here," Kramer said. "Our pitchers dealt all day and we got runs when we needed it, we got timely runs and that's what it's all about. We've been struggling a little bit, but I think this will put us on a good track, especially going into the weekend."

"It was a much needed-win, obviously," Watertown coach Matthew Petrossi said. "We've struggled a little bit, we've lost some close games and our record's not where we want it, but we do a lot of good things, a lot of good things this group does, and it was just good to see that we actually found a way to win. I think that's what I've been preaching a lot to them, is just find a way."

Anthony allowed one run on three hits and a walk while striking out three to set the tone for Watertown in a game played in a brisk two hours and seven minutes.

"It felt good," said Anthony, who like Kramer attends Wooster College in Ohio. "The arm's been feeling great recently, with good rest, getting into a good routine and being able to pitch some pretty consistent quality innings. ... I felt really good today overall, I'm happy to get a win for the guys obviously, too."

"Devin, he's great," Petrossi said. "He's on a pitch count for us, so that's why he comes out. But he just does what he does, he goes out there and attacks and pitches, it's not like he overpowers guys, but he's got movement. He's got three different pitches that he mixes in really well and he's tough to barrel, guys get a lot of weak contact on him and we got good defense behind him. And especially in this league, with wood bats, if you don't walk guys you usually get outs. And I think that's one thing that he does extremely well."

Offensively, Watertown also recorded its 11 hits over the first five innings, including nine over the first three frames.

"It's great, it's always fun to get a dub," said Logan, who attends North Carolina A&T. "Summer ball is just fun, it's fun to be out here and win and just having a good time. We have a good group of guys, so it's just fun to get a win."

After Albany took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI single from Matt Cruz, the Rapids tied the game in the bottom of the inning as Kramer singled and scored on a single from Nick Bergamotto.

The momentum continued as five straight Watertown batters reached in the third, including four on hits.

The Rapids generated the four-run surge, all with two outs, as Tyler Jacobsen and Dylan Wanat each singled, with Jacobsen scoring on a wild pitch and Wanat coming home of Kramer's single to center-left field.

After Connor Sackett reached on an error, both runners scored on Logan's triple down the right-field line for a 5-1 advantage.

"For sure, a big third inning definitely set us apart and I think we just have to build off that," Logan said.

"It was with two outs and I think it started with some action on the bases," Petrossi said. "I think when we're able to start moving on the bases, we've got a lot of speed and putting the ball in play, that really plays a lot into our offensive mindset and approach, get guys on and put pressure on the defense. I think then you see some balls fall for us and our guys can run. So it was good to get those innings."

Watertown added a run in the fifth as Hadon-Taylor hit a leadoff single, went to second on a stolen base and reached third on an overthrow by the catcher before scoring on a groundout to short by Jacobsen.

"Again, just keep the hits going as much as we can," Kramer said. "Just string them together and that's a big part of baseball, timely hitting."

Brendan Karadenes of St. Lawrence University relieved Anthony in the sixth and allowed three runs on five hits in two innings of work before Greg Sherokow pitched two innings to record the save.

Sherokow allowed only one base runner on a single to register his second save of the season for the Rapids.

"The bullpen, BK, yeah he got hit a little bit, but he competed, he kept it where it is and he minimized damage," Petrossi said. "And Greg has come on for us and gotten a lot of big outs this season and I think he's really evolving as a young pitcher at the college level and I really love what I see out of him, it's just his competitiveness on the mound, he wants it."

Anthony improved to 2-1 on the season in making his fifth start for Watertown.

"My slider-curveball thing I had there had a little more depth to it a little more than usual, I've been playing around with a new grip, so that's something to look forward to going forward, keeping that up," Anthony said. "And then sticking with the fastball, working it away and in and changeup low and in to righties and low and way to lefties, that's been my bread and butter."

"I've known Devin for these past two years and I know he comes out and gives his best every outing," Kramer said. "And he's one of those guys where you see it on the mound, I have no doubt he's going to bust his (butt) out there and do the best he can and give us the best chance to win."

Albany plated a run in the sixth as Aidan Zakarewicz hit a leadoff double and scored on a groundout by Donovan Rhoden and two more in the seventh on RBI singles from Brooks Carter and Cruz. Watertown also turned a double play in the inning to avoid further damage.

After on off day on Saturday, the Rapids will play at Boonville at 6 p.m. on Sunday before returning to host East Division leader Amsterdam at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at the Fairgrounds. They'll also host Utica at the same time on Tuesday.

NOTES: Petrossi said that Ryan Peters will get the start in Monday's game. Peters, a Watertown graduate who is attending SUNY Brockport, is 1-0 with the Rapids this season and hasn't allowed an earned run in 16 innings of work while striking out 19 and walking only two.