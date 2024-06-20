COLLEGIATE BASEBALL: Homers, pitching propel Dans to doublheader sweep

Jun. 19—DANVILLE — Terre Haute Rex manager Tony Rosselli had seen enough in the first five innings of the second game in Tuesday's doubleheader with the Danville Dans.

On his way to the third-base coaching box in the sixth inning, Rosselli asked the Danville bench if right-hander started Bryce Riggs was a Friday night guy at Vanderbilt.

Actually, the native of Noblesville, Ind., is part of the Eastern Illinois program under the direction of Jason Anderson, who was a standout pitcher at Danville High, Illinois and with the Danville Dans.

But, Rosselli's question was certainly warranted.

Riggs tossed six shutout innings, allowing just five singles while striking out 13 and walking none in his first start this summer with the Dans, who actually claimed both games of Tuesday's doubleheader. Winning the opener 6-3 and the completing the sweep with a 3-0 triumph in the second game.

"(Jason) Anderson wanted him to start some and work out of the bullpen," Danville manager Eric Coleman said. "They are just trying figure out a role for him.

"Bryce pitched his butt off with 13 punchies in six innings. That's a quality win. One of the hardest things to do in baseball is sweep a doubleheader and we were able do it."

This past spring, Riggs appeared in 17 games for the Panthers, making 10 starts. He was 4-2 with a 7.35 ERA.

So, making the start Tuesday night after five relief appearances wasn't very difficult for Riggs.

"It's something that I'm used to. I started at Eastern in the spring," he said. "I came here working out of the bullpen to keep my arm loose. It actually felt good to through the routine again as a starter. It's something that I really enjoy doing."

The strikeout has been a big part of the arsenal for Riggs. He came into Tuesday with 13 strikeouts in 7.1 innings of relief.

"It seemed like my fastball was really working, just mixing it up and keeping the off-balance," Riggs said. "Hunter (Faldo) did a really good job of calling the game and he caught the ball well."

Riggs wanted to finish off the seven-inning contest, but his pitch count was 86 and the league limit is 90.

"I asked for one more inning, at last one more batter, but they said my pitch count was too high," Riggs said. "I would have loved to gone out there and finish that one, but I understand."

So, what does the future hold for Riggs?

"I would love to keep starting, but I do whatever it takes to help the team win," he said. "I know we have a really good rotation and a lot of guys that can compete and throw strikes."

Now, when it came to offense on Tuesday night, the Dans employed an old-fashion type of philosophy — the three-run homer.

"We don't exactly play Earl Weaver baseball, but we'll take it," Coleman said. "We were fortunate enough to get a big one in the sixth inning of the opener and then we got in the first of the second game and held on."

Not surprisingly both 3-run homers proved to the differences in the doubleheader sweep for Danville (11-7).

"Two of them in a day is really rare," said Danville shortstop Nolan Farley, whose three-run homer in the sixth inning of the opener led the Dans to a 6-3 victory. "We kind of call this place a graveyard, so it's kind of unreal that the difference in both games was from homers.

"It was a huge boost. It had been a tied game and all of the sudden, boom, three runs are on the board. There is no defense to stop that."

In the nightcap, the only offensive from either team came from a first-inning three-run homer by designated hitter Michael Ryan.

"One swing of the bat powered us to a win," Ryan said. "It just carried over from the first game. I was seeing the ball well at the plate. I watched the AB (at-bat) before me and I saw a lot of breaking balls. I was sitting breaking ball and got one right where I wanted it."

Tuesday's doubleheader sweep was a perfect way for the Dans to start a run of nine games in eight days.

"Coach Coleman preaches win the week," Ryan said. "Getting these first two were really big, especially after last week. We just flushed it on Sunday and came ready to play tonight."

For the first time this summer, the Dans had a losing week going 2-4 that concluded with a 11-0 loss to Lafayette Aviators on Sunday.

"Last week was probably the worse week we've played all summer," Farley said. "Be able to start this week with two wins in a doubleheader is perfect."

The Dans are back home tonight against the Champion City Kings. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.