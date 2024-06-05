COLLEGIATE BASEBALL: Free passes spell disaster for Danville Dans pitchers

Jun. 4—DANVILLE — All five pitchers used Tuesday night by the Danville Dans had at least one walk and the quintet wound up with 14 base on balls as the Lafayette Aviators strolled to a 9-2 triumph in Prospect League baseball at Danville Stadium.

The Aviators (2-3) broke the game open with an eight-run fifth inning that started with two walks and one reaching on a hit-by-pitch. The frame also included a bases-loaded walk and an error leading to four unearned runs.

The Dans got both of their runs off of run-scoring hits by Michael DiMartini, who had a solo homer in the first and an RBI-single in the third.

For the complete story on Tuesday's game, please see Thursday's Commercial-News