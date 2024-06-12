COLLEGIATE BASEBALL: Dans wins third straight game in style

Jun. 11—DANVILLE — The Danville Dans may have found the right recipe for success for the season.

The Dans, coming off two games of scoring 10 runs of more, added to that totals on Tuesday with a 11-1 win over the Lafayette Aviators at Danville Stadium in eight innings.

"It's been good. We are clicking at the right time and we have been able to get most of our players in," Dans manager Eric Coleman said. "This was a great team win and we are getting better every day and we had to protect the house. We don't like to lose at home so it was a great team win."

"It has been good to see everyone put everything together in the last few games," Dans catcher Josh Davis said. "Jud had a great game and we were able to put it together on offense.

"It is hard to put it on one thing. The vibe in the clubhouse and dugout has gotten better and we are excited to get going and get some at-bats. Hitting has been contagious and everyone has been able to follow."

But any wins in this hot streaks starts with pitching and defense. Jud Files started for the Dans and while he gave up the first run from the pitching staff in over two games, he was able to get four strikeouts and gave up only two hits with a little help from the defense.

"I have the best teammates. They have supported me and they were able to get me through today," Files said. "They played well behind me and it is real comforting to have a defense like that who are able to make the plays."

"I thought we played defense very well behind him," Coleman said. "You compete in the zone and throw strikes, you do not have to be afraid of much contact. Mason (Robinson) did a great job behind him and it was a great win for us."

Robinson came in and had three strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings and Jake Murphy picked up the last two outs in the eighth.

On offense, the Dans continued to pile up the hits and were able to get three home runs.

After Nolan Farley singled to bring in the firs RBI of the game in the second inning, an error brought in another run in the third before Sebastian Arguelles had an RBI single to make it 30.

Lafayette scored their only run of the game on a double by Josiah Miller in the fourth, but in the fifth, the Dans added a solo home run by Michael DiMartini, a RBI single by Brandon Stressler and an RBI by Farley after reaching first on an error.

In the sixth, Josh Davis had a two-run home run, while Farley had a two-run shot in the seventh and Stressler ended the game in the eighth with an RBI single.

"I thought we put the ball in play and we got physical with our hitters and they had good approaches. We were able to hit the ball well and were able to hit some out of there," Coleman said. "We built the lead and we were able to get that done in the 8th inning. We had the opportunity to finish the game and we were able to do that to get the fans home early and the players home early."

"It makes it so much easier and it takes off a lot of pressure when you have an offense like that," Files said. "Our offense has been on fire and our pitching staff is locked in and we are just doing good all-around and it has really showed these last few games."

The pitching staff in the last three games has given up one run and seven hits with 31 strikeouts.

"It's big for our staff to fill up the zone and know that our defense is playing behind us and it helps really big on the mound," Files said. "We have a bunch of dudes on the pitching staff that can fill up the zone."

The Dans are 8-3 and is up by three and a half games over the Terre Haute Rex, who they will play on Wednesday.

"It is always a dog fight and it is always a good game. We just have to get on the bus and handle business," Coleman said. "Our guys are going to fight and compete, but I like what we have been doing in going out and getting better each time we step on the field and I expect them to come out and let the chips fall where they may."

"We have had some close games with them, so we have to play well right off the bus," Davis said. "But if we keep playing like we have been the last few days, we should be ready to go."