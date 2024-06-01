COLLEGIATE BASEBALL: Dans get win over Rex

May 31—TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Danville Dans got a measure of revenge on Friday against the Terre Haute Rex.

Coming off a loss to the Rex at home on Wednesday, the Dans rallied from an early deficit to get a 8-6 win at Bob Warn Field.

Terre Haute got going early when Gabe Wright hit a 2-run home run in the first inning, but the Dans scored a run in the second on an RBI single by Brenden Stressler and tied the game in the fourth when Michael Ryan was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

In the fifth, the Dans took over when Stressler had a two-RBI single and would later steal home to five the Dans a 5-2 lead.

Nomar Garcia scored on an error to cut Danville's lead to 5-3 in the sixth, but in the seventh, Ryan was hit by a pitch again with the bases loaded and Josh Davis drove in a run on a single.

A sacrifice fly by Miguel Cantu and a RBI single by Wright got the Rex to 7-5 in the seventh, Danville would get a run in the ninth when Davis scored on a fielder's choice and Cantu had an RBI double in the ninth before the Dans closed the game.

Stressler had two hits with three RBIs for Danville, while Ryan and Davis each had two RBIs and Darryl Dilworth had two hits.

Wright had three hits and three RBIs for Terre Haute, while Cantu had two RBIs and Delvis Claudio had two hits.

The Dans are now 3-1 and will return to Danville Stadium on Saturday to play the Rex again.