COLLEGIATE BASEBALL: Dans issue season-high 14 walks in loss to Aviators

Jun. 5—DANVILLE — It was one of those nights.

That's how Danville Dans manager Eric Coleman described his team's 9-2 loss to the Lafayette Aviators on a Two-Buck Tuesday at Danville Stadium.

All five pitchers deployed by Coleman on Tuesday night had at least one walk in the Prospect League contest, and the quintet wound up issuing 14 base on balls as the Aviators strolled to victory.

"We are still trying to figure out things," Coleman said. "When you don't compete in the zone, bad things are going to happen.

"We outhit them (8-6), but we have to do a better job of competing in the zone."

Nearly all of the damage from Lafayette (2-3) came in a eight-run fifth inning that started with a pair of walks and another batter reaching on a hit-by-pitch from Danville reliever Stryder Salas, who took the loss.

The scoring spree for the Aviators included a bases-loaded walk and an error leading to four unearned runs.

"The flood gates just opened, it was an avalanche," Coleman said. "It doesn't matter who you play, if you continue putting runners on base, it's going to catch up with you and it caught up with us.

The 14 walks for Danville pitching is a season-high, but it's the third time in the team's first six games that the Dans (4-2) have issued 11 or more walks in a game.

"Some of these guys didn't get a chance to throw at their schools this spring," Coleman said. "We also have more pitching coming, so it's early.

"But, if they don't start throwing strikes consistently, they are not going to pitch very much this summer."

One bright spot for Danville on Tuesday night was outfielder Michael DiMartini, who went 2-for-4. The freshman from Penn State drove home both runs for the Dans with a first-inning solo homer and an RBI-single in the third.

"I want to win," DiMartini said. "If we don't win, than I didn't do enough at the plate.

"I had some success, but that just a little building block for me. We still have a long season to go."

DiMartini, who is 3-for-7 in his first two games with the Dans, admitted he didn't know anything about Danville or the Dans before he arrived in town last week.

"One of my favorite things to do is to play baseball, so I had a huge smile on my face when I got here and found out I was in the lineup," he said. "I came here to play baseball and be a good teammate to these guys. I'm really excited to play again tomorrow. I will play every day, if I can."

And what about Danville and the stadium?

"I had only been to Champaign, so I was expecting a lot more corn fields," he said. "I've been here for five days and I absolutely love some of the scenery around the late."

DiMartini has a pretty simple goal for this summer.

"I want to enjoy the game for myself," he said. "There a lot of things that go in in this game, in this day and age. I'm just trying to have fun and not listen to the outside noise like the transfer portal."

There was another bright spot for Coleman after the game.

Former Danville Dans and Seeger Patriots standout Khal Stephen's parents, Mark and Kris Stephen along with his brother Khole Stephen, came down to the field to talk with Coleman. Mark and Kris had just returned from Virginia when Khal Stephen and the Mississippi State Bulldogs were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament by the Virginia Cavaliers.

"Danville Dans baseball is a family," Coleman said. "They are special people and Khal stays in touch with me."

Actually, Coleman saw Khal Stephen pitch earlier this spring at Vanderbilt.

The all-Southeast Conference selection will be MLB Draft eligible this summer.