COLLEGIATE BASEBALL: Dans fall to Lucky Horseshoes

Jun. 19—SPRINGFIELD — The Danville Dans had a good start on Wednesday's game against the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Robin Roberts Stadium.

The Dans scored two runs in the first, but the Lucky Horseshoes would equal that and add a lot more. Springfield tied the game in the first, scored three runs in the second and seven runs in the fourth to go on to get a 13-7 win.

Michael DiMartini drove in the first run with a single for Danville, while Aaron Downs drove in a run on an error for a 2-0 lead.

But Springfield would tie on two RBI singles, and took the lead for good in the second with an RBI triple, RBI single and an RBI double.

In the fourth, two RBI doubles, two walks with the bases loaded, a fielder's choice and a two-RBI double would give the Lucky Horseshoes a 12-2 lead.

DiMartini had an RBI double and Nate Vargas would have an RBI single in the sixth inning for the Dans and Sebastian Arguelles would have an RBI single and DiMartini had a two-RBI double in the ninth.

Meade Johnson had three strikeouts in three innings to take the loss for the Dans, who are 11-8 and will return to Danville Stadium on Thursday to play the Champion City Kings