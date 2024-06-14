COLLEGIATE BASEBALL: Dans fall to Catfish

Jun. 13—CAPE GIARDEAU, Mo. — The Danville Dans started off well, but the Cape Catfish was not giving up.

The Dans were up 3-1 in the second inning and a 5-3 lead in the seventh before the Catfish scored three runs in the seventh to get the lead for good in a 7-5 win on Thursday.

Danville got things started when Graham Mastros hit a solo home run in the first inning, while Sebastian Arguelles had an RBI single for an 2-0 lead.

Cape scored a run in the first, but Aaron Downs would score a run for the Dans in the second for a 3-1 lead.

Cape scored an run in the fourth and fifth innings to tie things up, but in the sixth, Colton Coates broke the tie for the Dans with a home run and Mastros had an RBI single in the seventh to bring the lead to 5-3.

But Cape's Alex Kolwalski hit a two-RBI triple to tie the game and would score on a wild pitch for the game-winning run.

Mastros, Downs and Arguelles each had two hits, while Austin Morris took the loss with four strikeouts in two innings.

The Dans are now 8-5 and will return to Danville Stadium on Friday to play the Dubois County Bombers.