Collegiate baseball: Boonville stretches Watertown Rapids' losing skid to five games

Jun. 10—WATERTOWN — Boonville jumped on Watertown pitching for three runs in the first inning and three more in the second en route to extending the Rapids' losing streak to five straight games with an 8-3 Perfect Game Collegiate League victory Monday at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.

Rapids starting pitcher Devin Anthony didn't make it through the second inning, allowing six runs and seven hits in 1 2/3 innings.

Boonville's Jax Miller went 2-for-5 with two runs batted in. Carter Storti doubled and drove in two runs. Hugo Kohnhorst added two hits and an RBI. Ethan Acevedo and Daniel Laderman contributed a hit and an RBI apiece for the Lumberjacks (2-5).

Winning pitcher Oliver Quinn pitched the first 5 2/3 innings, striking out seven and allowing three hits and one unearned run.

Tyler Jacobsen had two hits for the Rapids (2-6). Ryan Kramer and Domonic Morabito added a hit and an RBI. Mike Flyzik, a Chaumont native, tossed 3 1/3 innings of relief for Watertown, striking out three and allowing no hits and one walk.

The Rapids face the Lumberjacks against Tuesday night at Boonville.