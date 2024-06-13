Collegiate baseball: Backed by Peters, Kramer, Rapids break out to halt losing streak at six

Jun. 12—WATERTOWN — Backed by Ryan Peters on the mound and some power at the plate, the Watertown Rapids broke through by recording a win Wednesday night.

Peters pitched another gem and received plenty of run support as the Rapids defeated the Glens Falls Dragons, 6-3, in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.

With the win, Watertown (3-7) snapped a six-game losing skid.

Peters pitched seven innings, allowing two runs, with both of them unearned, and struck out 13 while walking one to record his first win of the season for the Rapids.

Greg Sherokow pitched two innings of relief, allowing one run, which was unearned, on one hit and struck out one to register the save, his first of the season.

The Rapids led 1-0 in the second inning as Payton Shipman singled and scored on a single by Dominic Morabito.

Watertown then struck for four runs in the third as Brendan Wilson singled in a run, Ryan Kramer connected on a two-run home run and Shipman followed with an RBI single.

After yielding two unearned runs in the sixth, the Rapids tacked on a run in the bottom of the inning as Cody Meier reached on an infield error and later scored on an error by the center fielder.

Also for the Rapids, Crook singled and doubled and Shipman and Morabito each singled twice, while Tyler Jacobsen doubled.

Peters, a Watertown graduate who is coming off his senior season at SUNY Brockport, totaled 115 pitches on the night, with 79 of them for strikes. Peters hasn't allowed an earned run in both of his starts this season for the Rapids, while striking out 19 in six innings of work.

Caden Bernardo doubled, singled and knocked in a run to lead Glens Falls (2-8), which slipped into last place in the East Division.

After the Rapids play a doubleheader at the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs at 5 p.m. on Thursday, they'll return to host the Utica Blue Sox at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Fairgrounds.