COLLEGIATE BASEBALL: Abe Chancellor's six shutout inning propel Dans past Kings

Jun. 10—DANVILLE — Baseball can be a very simple game.

Good pitching, good hitting and good defense typically lead to very successful teams.

For the first time this summer, the Danville Dans put all three phases of the game together in a 11-0 victory over the Champion City Kings before 1,442 at Danville Stadium.

"I think there is more of that to come," Danville Dans manager Eric Coleman said. "Double-digit runs, double-digit hits, we have a good chance to win.

"Abe (Chancellor) set the tempo with strikes. We competed in the zone. We got our running game going and then we got some big hits when we needed them."

Chancellor, a junior left-hander from Auburn, tossed six shutout innings, striking out a season-high 11.

"I've got to thank the good Lord for giving me the ability to be out here," said Chancellor. "Staying patient and listening to his plan is the key. It just takes a lot of focus, staying patient and staying calm.

"Sometimes, things can get difficult but you just have to give it your best."

So far, things have been pretty easy for Chancellor (2-0). In his first two starts, he has struck out 17 in 11 innings, while allowing just 1 run.

"Lot of strikes, staying in the zone and no walks," said Chancellor. "Just having fun with the guys."

It's a style of baseball that Coleman really appreciates from his pitchers.

"It's throwing strikes and competing in the zone," said Coleman about Chancellor's success. "He has a fastball, slider and change. He is throwing all of his pitches for strikes and keeping the hitters off balance.

"When you fill up the zone, good things are going to happen. He's been able to do that."

According to Coleman, Chancellor's success this summer could lead to bigger opportunities next season at Auburn.

"It's wide-open at Auburn with the pitching staff," he sad. "We can help him get better and be in the mix with those guys next year."

Chancellor acknowledges that is part of his plan.

"I wanted to start and coach Coleman is giving me that opportunity," he said. "It's super important to build my background and my confidence this summer."

Danville's Josh Davis had the best view of Chancellor's performance on Saturday and the catcher was a big part of the Dans offensive outburst, going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs.

"Without a doubt from start to finish with pitching, playing defense and hitting, it was a real complete game for us," Davis said. "Abe was really impressive. He was filling it up with all three pitches. He has great command and great confidence. He was pretty fun to catch tonight."

It was a completely different game for Danville after losing to the Normal CornBelters 10-4 on Friday night.

"I don't know if there was one thing that turned it around today," Davis said. "We had a good postgame talk and we came out knowing that we had to play a complete game. It started on the mound and then we got some key hits to go along with playing good defense. We just put it together."

Davis admitted it was good to get that first home run of the summer.

"They had been attacking me with fastballs and it was an 0-2 count, so I was ready to battle," Davis said. "He missed over the plate and I happened to put a good swing on it."

Jack Armstrong completed the seven-inning shutout for the Dans with a three-up, three-down seventh inning.

Joining Davis with multiple hits on Saturday night for Danville was Michael Ryan, Sebastian Arguelles, Michael DiMartini, Grant Comeaux and Darryl Dilworth II.

The Danville Dans are back home on Tuesday with a 6:30 p.m. contest against the Lafayette Aviators.