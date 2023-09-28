CollegeWire writers make their Week 5 Pac-12 selections
The Pac-12 football schedule got in full swing last week, but there weren’t any surprises. Arizona State hung with USC for as long as it could before the Trojans won 42-28 and Utah managed to outlast UCLA 14-7. Perhaps the biggest so-called surprise, although no one in Pullman would say it was a shock, the Cougars defeated OSU by three.
Surprises shouldn’t be on the docket in the conference this week either. The only toss-up game will be in Berkeley as California hosts Arizona State. Two mediocre teams playing each other could make for an exciting and close game.
Oregon State hosts Utah on Friday and everyone is going to want to see how Colorado rebounds after its first loss of the season.
The CollegeWire Pac-12 scribes enter their picks for Week 5 of conference action with some differing opinions for that Golden Bears-Sun Devils matchup.
10 Utah (4-0, 1-0) at 21 Oregon State (3-1, 0-1), 6 pm PT, Fox Sports 1 (Friday)
Zac Neel – Utah
Don Smalley – Oregon State
Miles Dwyer – Oregon State
Matt Zemek – Oregon State
Matt Wadleigh – Oregon State
Jack Carlough – Utah
Donovan James – Oregon State
6 USC (4-0, 1-0) at Colorado (3-1, 0-1), 9 am PT, Fox
Zac Neel – USC
Don Smalley – USC
Miles Dwyer – USC
Matt Zemek – USC
Matt Wadleigh – USC
Jack Carlough – USC
Donovan James – USC
Arizona State (1-3, 0-1) at California (2-2, 0-1), 12 pm PT, Pac-12 Network
Zac Neel – California
Don Smalley – Arizona State
Miles Dwyer – California
Matt Zemek – Arizona State
Matt Wadleigh – California
Jack Carlough – Arizona State
Donovan James – California
9 Oregon (4-0, 1-0) at Stanford (1-3, 0-1), 3:30 pm PT, Pac-12 Network
Zac Neel – Oregon
Don Smalley – Oregon
Miles Dwyer – Oregon
Matt Zemek – Oregon
Matt Wadleigh – Oregon
Jack Carlough – Oregon
Donovan James – Oregon
8 Washington (4-0, 1-0) at Arizona (3-1, 1-0), 7 pm PT, Pac-12 Network
Zac Neel – Washington
Don Smalley – Washington
Miles Dwyer – Washington
Matt Zemek – Washington
Matt Wadleigh – Washington
Jack Carlough – Washington
Donovan James – Washington