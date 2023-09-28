CollegeWire writers make their Week 5 Pac-12 selections

The Pac-12 football schedule got in full swing last week, but there weren’t any surprises. Arizona State hung with USC for as long as it could before the Trojans won 42-28 and Utah managed to outlast UCLA 14-7. Perhaps the biggest so-called surprise, although no one in Pullman would say it was a shock, the Cougars defeated OSU by three.

Surprises shouldn’t be on the docket in the conference this week either. The only toss-up game will be in Berkeley as California hosts Arizona State. Two mediocre teams playing each other could make for an exciting and close game.

Oregon State hosts Utah on Friday and everyone is going to want to see how Colorado rebounds after its first loss of the season.

The CollegeWire Pac-12 scribes enter their picks for Week 5 of conference action with some differing opinions for that Golden Bears-Sun Devils matchup.

10 Utah (4-0, 1-0) at 21 Oregon State (3-1, 0-1), 6 pm PT, Fox Sports 1 (Friday)

Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel – Utah

Don Smalley – Oregon State

Miles Dwyer – Oregon State

Matt Zemek – Oregon State

Matt Wadleigh – Oregon State

Jack Carlough – Utah

Donovan James – Oregon State

6 USC (4-0, 1-0) at Colorado (3-1, 0-1), 9 am PT, Fox

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel – USC

Don Smalley – USC

Miles Dwyer – USC

Matt Zemek – USC

Matt Wadleigh – USC

Jack Carlough – USC

Donovan James – USC

Arizona State (1-3, 0-1) at California (2-2, 0-1), 12 pm PT, Pac-12 Network

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel – California

Don Smalley – Arizona State

Miles Dwyer – California

Matt Zemek – Arizona State

Matt Wadleigh – California

Jack Carlough – Arizona State

Donovan James – California

9 Oregon (4-0, 1-0) at Stanford (1-3, 0-1), 3:30 pm PT, Pac-12 Network

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel – Oregon

Don Smalley – Oregon

Miles Dwyer – Oregon

Matt Zemek – Oregon

Matt Wadleigh – Oregon

Jack Carlough – Oregon

Donovan James – Oregon

8 Washington (4-0, 1-0) at Arizona (3-1, 1-0), 7 pm PT, Pac-12 Network

Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel – Washington

Don Smalley – Washington

Miles Dwyer – Washington

Matt Zemek – Washington

Matt Wadleigh – Washington

Jack Carlough – Washington

Donovan James – Washington

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire