CollegeWire writers make their Week 4 Pac-12 selections

The race for the very last Pac-12 football championship official begins this week as every team has a conference game. With eight of the 12 teams ranked, this week should promise to have some good games and see who are contenders and who are pretenders.

Week 4 also provides some intriguing matchups from across the country that will be must-see TV and the CollegeWire Pac-12 writers have thrown out their predictions for those games as well.

The majority of the television audience will be glued to ABC at 12:30 to find out if Colorado is truly for real as the Buffaloes make their way to Autzen Stadium to take on the Ducks.

Oregon is favored by three touchdowns, so does any of our writers give Deion Sanders’ team a chance? How will the BuffsWire writers select that game?

Here are our Week 4 selections for the Pac-12 and some other big-time games from around the nation.

19 Colorado (3-0) at 11 Oregon (3-0), 12:30 pm PT, ABC

Zac Neel – Oregon

Don Smalley – Oregon

Miles Dwyer – Oregon

Matt Zemek – Oregon

Matt Wadleigh – Oregon

Jack Carlough – Oregon

Donovan James – Oregon

25 UCLA (3-0) at 10 Utah (3-0), 12:30 pm PT, Fox

Zac Neel – UCLA

Don Smalley – UCLA

Miles Dwyer – Utah

Matt Zemek – Utah

Matt Wadleigh – UCLA

Jack Carlough – Utah

Donovan James – Utah

Arizona (2-1) at Stanford (1-2), 4 pm PT, Pac-12 Network

Zac Neel – Arizona

Don Smalley – Arizona

Miles Dwyer – Arizona

Matt Zemek – Arizona

Matt Wadleigh – Arizona

Jack Carlough – Arizona

Donovan James – Arizona

15 Oregon State (3-0) at 24 Washington State (3-0), 4 pm PT, Fox

Zac Neel – Washington State

Don Smalley – Oregon State

Miles Dwyer – Washington State

Matt Zemek – Oregon State

Matt Wadleigh – Oregon State

Jack Carlough – Oregon State

Donovan James – Oregon State

California (2-1) at 8 Washington (3-0), 7:30 pm PT, ESPN

Zac Neel – Washington

Don Smalley – Washington

Miles Dwyer – Washington

Matt Zemek – Washington

Matt Wadleigh – Washington

Jack Carlough – Washington

Donovan James – Washington

5 USC (3-0) at Arizona State (1-2), 7:30 pm PT, Fox

Zac Neel – USC

Don Smalley – USC

Miles Dwyer – USC

Matt Zemek – USC

Matt Wadleigh – USC

Jack Carlough – USC

Donovan James – Utah

4 Ohio State (3-0) at 9 Notre Dame (4-0), 4:30 pm PT, NBC

Zac Neel – Notre Dame

Don Smalley – Notre Dame

Miles Dwyer – Ohio State

Matt Zemek – Notre Dame

Matt Wadleigh – Ohio State

Jack Carlough – Ohio State

Donovan James – Ohio State

3 Florida State (3-0) at 23 Clemson (2-1), 9 am PT, ABC

Zac Neel – Florida State

Don Smalley – Florida State

Miles Dwyer – Florida State

Matt Zemek – Florida State

Matt Wadleigh – Florida State

Jack Carlough – Florida State

Donovan James – Clemson

22 Iowa (3-0) at 7 Penn State (3-0), 4:30 pm PT, CBS

Zac Neel – Penn State

Don Smalley – Penn State

Miles Dwyer – Penn State

Matt Zemek – Penn State

Matt Wadleigh – Penn State

Jack Carlough – Penn State

Donovan James – Penn State

16 Ole Miss (3-0) at 12 Alabama (2-1), 12:30 pm PT, CBS

Zac Neel – Alabama

Don Smalley – Ole Miss

Miles Dwyer – Alabama

Matt Zemek – Ole Miss

Matt Wadleigh – Ole Miss

Jack Carlough – Alabama

Donovan James – Ole Miss

