CollegeWire writers make their Week 4 Pac-12 selections
The race for the very last Pac-12 football championship official begins this week as every team has a conference game. With eight of the 12 teams ranked, this week should promise to have some good games and see who are contenders and who are pretenders.
Week 4 also provides some intriguing matchups from across the country that will be must-see TV and the CollegeWire Pac-12 writers have thrown out their predictions for those games as well.
The majority of the television audience will be glued to ABC at 12:30 to find out if Colorado is truly for real as the Buffaloes make their way to Autzen Stadium to take on the Ducks.
Oregon is favored by three touchdowns, so does any of our writers give Deion Sanders’ team a chance? How will the BuffsWire writers select that game?
Here are our Week 4 selections for the Pac-12 and some other big-time games from around the nation.
19 Colorado (3-0) at 11 Oregon (3-0), 12:30 pm PT, ABC
Zac Neel – Oregon
Don Smalley – Oregon
Miles Dwyer – Oregon
Matt Zemek – Oregon
Matt Wadleigh – Oregon
Jack Carlough – Oregon
Donovan James – Oregon
25 UCLA (3-0) at 10 Utah (3-0), 12:30 pm PT, Fox
Zac Neel – UCLA
Don Smalley – UCLA
Miles Dwyer – Utah
Matt Zemek – Utah
Matt Wadleigh – UCLA
Jack Carlough – Utah
Donovan James – Utah
Arizona (2-1) at Stanford (1-2), 4 pm PT, Pac-12 Network
Zac Neel – Arizona
Don Smalley – Arizona
Miles Dwyer – Arizona
Matt Zemek – Arizona
Matt Wadleigh – Arizona
Jack Carlough – Arizona
Donovan James – Arizona
15 Oregon State (3-0) at 24 Washington State (3-0), 4 pm PT, Fox
Zac Neel – Washington State
Don Smalley – Oregon State
Miles Dwyer – Washington State
Matt Zemek – Oregon State
Matt Wadleigh – Oregon State
Jack Carlough – Oregon State
Donovan James – Oregon State
California (2-1) at 8 Washington (3-0), 7:30 pm PT, ESPN
Zac Neel – Washington
Don Smalley – Washington
Miles Dwyer – Washington
Matt Zemek – Washington
Matt Wadleigh – Washington
Jack Carlough – Washington
Donovan James – Washington
5 USC (3-0) at Arizona State (1-2), 7:30 pm PT, Fox
Zac Neel – USC
Don Smalley – USC
Miles Dwyer – USC
Matt Zemek – USC
Matt Wadleigh – USC
Jack Carlough – USC
Donovan James – Utah
4 Ohio State (3-0) at 9 Notre Dame (4-0), 4:30 pm PT, NBC
Zac Neel – Notre Dame
Don Smalley – Notre Dame
Miles Dwyer – Ohio State
Matt Zemek – Notre Dame
Matt Wadleigh – Ohio State
Jack Carlough – Ohio State
Donovan James – Ohio State
3 Florida State (3-0) at 23 Clemson (2-1), 9 am PT, ABC
Zac Neel – Florida State
Don Smalley – Florida State
Miles Dwyer – Florida State
Matt Zemek – Florida State
Matt Wadleigh – Florida State
Jack Carlough – Florida State
Donovan James – Clemson
22 Iowa (3-0) at 7 Penn State (3-0), 4:30 pm PT, CBS
Zac Neel – Penn State
Don Smalley – Penn State
Miles Dwyer – Penn State
Matt Zemek – Penn State
Matt Wadleigh – Penn State
Jack Carlough – Penn State
Donovan James – Penn State
16 Ole Miss (3-0) at 12 Alabama (2-1), 12:30 pm PT, CBS
Zac Neel – Alabama
Don Smalley – Ole Miss
Miles Dwyer – Alabama
Matt Zemek – Ole Miss
Matt Wadleigh – Ole Miss
Jack Carlough – Alabama
Donovan James – Ole Miss