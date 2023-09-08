CollegeWire writers make their Week 2 Pac-12 selections
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes gave the Pac-12 a perfect Week 1 and they also gave our friends over at BuffaloesWire something significant to talk about for the first time in a long while.
Even Stanford, who is picked to finish last, managed a win over Hawaii.
Now as Week 2 approaches, that success is expected to wain just a bit as the competition gets a little tougher. But there are still a lot of questions to be answered such as can Colorado handle success? Will Oregon be tested in its first road game of the season? And can UCLA go into SEC Country and bring home a win?
Our Pac-12 writers from across the three sites bring you our predictions for a busy second full week of the college football season.
Nebraska at 22 Colorado, 9 am PST, Fox
Zac Neel – Colorado
Don Smalley – Colorado
Miles Dwyer – Colorado
Matt Zemek – Colorado
Matt Wadleigh – Colorado
Jack Carlough – Colorado
Donovan James – Colorado
12 Utah at Baylor, 9 am PST, ESPN
Zac Neel – Utah
Don Smalley – Utah
Miles Dwyer – Utah
Matt Zemek – Utah
Matt Wadleigh – Utah
Jack Carlough – Utah
Donovan James – Utah
Tulsa at 8 Washington, 2 pm PST, Pac-12 Network
Zac Neel – Washington
Don Smalley – Washington
Miles Dwyer – Washington
Matt Zemek – Washington
Matt Wadleigh – Washington
Jack Carlough – Washington
Donovan James – Washington
15 Oregon at Texas Tech, 4 pm PST, Fox
Zac Neel – Oregon
Don Smalley – Oregon
Miles Dwyer – Oregon
Matt Zemek – Oregon
Matt Wadleigh – Oregon
Jack Carlough – Oregon
Donovan James – Oregon
Arizona at Mississippi State, 4:30 pm PST, SEC Network
Zac Neel – Arizona
Don Smalley – Mississippi State
Miles Dwyer – Mississippi State
Matt Zemek – Mississippi State
Matt Wadleigh – Mississippi State
Jack Carlough – Mississippi State
Donovan James – Mississippi State
UCLA at San Diego State, 4:30 pm PST, CBS
Zac Neel – UCLA
Don Smalley – San Diego State
Miles Dwyer – UCLA
Matt Zemek – UCLA
Matt Wadleigh – UCLA
Jack Carlough – UCLA
Donovan James – UCLA
19 Wisconsin at Washington State, 4:30 pm PST, ABC
Zac Neel – Washington State
Don Smalley – Wisconsin
Miles Dwyer – Washington State
Matt Zemek – Washington State
Matt Wadleigh – Wisconsin
Jack Carlough – Wisconsin
Donovan James – Washington State
UC-Davis at 16 Oregon State, 6 pm PST, Pac-12 Network
Zac Neel – Oregon State
Don Smalley – Oregon State
Miles Dwyer – Oregon State
Matt Zemek – Oregon State
Matt Wadleigh – Oregon State
Jack Carlough – Oregon State
Donovan James – UC Davis
Auburn at California, 7:30 pm PST, ESPN
Zac Neel – California
Don Smalley – Auburn
Miles Dwyer – Auburn
Matt Zemek – Auburn
Matt Wadleigh – Auburn
Jack Carlough – Auburn
Donovan James – Auburn
Oklahoma State at Arizona State, 7:30 pm PST, Fox Sports 1
Zac Neel – Oklahoma State
Don Smalley – Oklahoma State
Miles Dwyer – Arizona State
Matt Zemek – Oklahoma State
Matt Wadleigh – Oklahoma State
Jack Carlough – Oklahoma State
Donovan James – Arizona State
Stanford at 8 USC, 7:30 pm PST, Fox
Zac Neel – USC
Don Smalley – USC
Miles Dwyer – USC
Matt Zemek – USC
Matt Wadleigh – USC
Jack Carlough – USC
Donovan James – USC