CollegeWire writers make their Week 2 Pac-12 selections

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes gave the Pac-12 a perfect Week 1 and they also gave our friends over at BuffaloesWire something significant to talk about for the first time in a long while.

Even Stanford, who is picked to finish last, managed a win over Hawaii.

Now as Week 2 approaches, that success is expected to wain just a bit as the competition gets a little tougher. But there are still a lot of questions to be answered such as can Colorado handle success? Will Oregon be tested in its first road game of the season? And can UCLA go into SEC Country and bring home a win?

Our Pac-12 writers from across the three sites bring you our predictions for a busy second full week of the college football season.

Nebraska at 22 Colorado, 9 am PST, Fox

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel – Colorado

Don Smalley – Colorado

Miles Dwyer – Colorado

Matt Zemek – Colorado

Matt Wadleigh – Colorado

Jack Carlough – Colorado

Donovan James – Colorado

12 Utah at Baylor, 9 am PST, ESPN

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel – Utah

Don Smalley – Utah

Miles Dwyer – Utah

Matt Zemek – Utah

Matt Wadleigh – Utah

Jack Carlough – Utah

Donovan James – Utah

Tulsa at 8 Washington, 2 pm PST, Pac-12 Network

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel – Washington

Don Smalley – Washington

Miles Dwyer – Washington

Matt Zemek – Washington

Matt Wadleigh – Washington

Jack Carlough – Washington

Donovan James – Washington

15 Oregon at Texas Tech, 4 pm PST, Fox

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel – Oregon

Don Smalley – Oregon

Miles Dwyer – Oregon

Matt Zemek – Oregon

Matt Wadleigh – Oregon

Jack Carlough – Oregon

Donovan James – Oregon

Arizona at Mississippi State, 4:30 pm PST, SEC Network

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel – Arizona

Don Smalley – Mississippi State

Miles Dwyer – Mississippi State

Matt Zemek – Mississippi State

Matt Wadleigh – Mississippi State

Jack Carlough – Mississippi State

Donovan James – Mississippi State

UCLA at San Diego State, 4:30 pm PST, CBS

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel – UCLA

Don Smalley – San Diego State

Miles Dwyer – UCLA

Matt Zemek – UCLA

Matt Wadleigh – UCLA

Jack Carlough – UCLA

Donovan James – UCLA

19 Wisconsin at Washington State, 4:30 pm PST, ABC

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Zac Neel – Washington State

Don Smalley – Wisconsin

Miles Dwyer – Washington State

Matt Zemek – Washington State

Matt Wadleigh – Wisconsin

Jack Carlough – Wisconsin

Donovan James – Washington State

UC-Davis at 16 Oregon State, 6 pm PST, Pac-12 Network

Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

Zac Neel – Oregon State

Don Smalley – Oregon State

Miles Dwyer – Oregon State

Matt Zemek – Oregon State

Matt Wadleigh – Oregon State

Jack Carlough – Oregon State

Donovan James – UC Davis

Auburn at California, 7:30 pm PST, ESPN

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Zac Neel – California

Don Smalley – Auburn

Miles Dwyer – Auburn

Matt Zemek – Auburn

Matt Wadleigh – Auburn

Jack Carlough – Auburn

Donovan James – Auburn

Oklahoma State at Arizona State, 7:30 pm PST, Fox Sports 1

Cheryl Evans-Arizona Republic

Zac Neel – Oklahoma State

Don Smalley – Oklahoma State

Miles Dwyer – Arizona State

Matt Zemek – Oklahoma State

Matt Wadleigh – Oklahoma State

Jack Carlough – Oklahoma State

Donovan James – Arizona State

Stanford at 8 USC, 7:30 pm PST, Fox

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel – USC

Don Smalley – USC

Miles Dwyer – USC

Matt Zemek – USC

Matt Wadleigh – USC

Jack Carlough – USC

Donovan James – USC

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire