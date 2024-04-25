Colleges: UNH hires URI assistant Shoniker as next head women's basketball coach

Apr. 24—UNH on Wednesday announced the hiring of University of Rhode Island assistant Megan Shoniker as its new head women's basketball coach. She succeeds Nashua's Kelsey Hogan, who resigned after four seasons in the position.

Shoniker most recently coached for five years at URI, where she starred as a player from 2007-11. Over the last two seasons, she served as the associate head coach under head coach Tammi Reiss. During that time, the Rams enjoyed success, reaching the Atlantic 10 championship game last season and setting a program record for wins (27) two years ago.

Shoniker has also served as an assistant at Binghamton and Canisius and also worked at St. John Fisher in her hometown of Rochester, New York.

Kindret out as St. Anselm women's hockey coach

The Saint Anselm College athletics department on Wednesday announced that Jen Kindret will not return as head hockey coach.

Kindret compiled a 54-48-8 overall record in three seasons with the Hawks, with the team twice advancing to the NEWHA championship game.

A search for a new head coach will start shortly, according to the college.

Fay, McNichols lead Plymouth State lacrosse team

Tuesday was a big regular-season finale for the Plymouth State men's lacrosse team and Granite Staters Crosby Fay and Owen McNichols.

Fay, a senior from Waterville Valley, scored a season-high five goals as the host Panthers beat Southern Maine 15-7, securing their first Little East Conference regular-season title.

McNichols, a senior from Manchester, made six saves and moved within one win of the program career record of 30. He's 12-4 this season.

Fay has a team-high 40 goals this season.

Plymouth State (12-4 overall, 7-1 in the conference) claimed at least a share of the regular-season title. Based on the league tie-breaking scenarios, the Panthers could enter next week's LEC tournament as the No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3 seed depending on the outcome of the remaining league games.

Wiberg walk-off HR lifts St. Anselm softball team

Exeter's Sam Wiberg cracked a walk-off solo homer in the eighth inning, giving Saint Anselm a 9-8 victory over Saint Michael's in softball action on Tuesday. Coupled with a 5-2 win in the opener, the Hawks completed a doubleheader sweep and improved to 17-19 overall, 9-6 in the Northeast 10.

Wiberg had a total of seven hits in the twin bill, including an RBI double in the opener.

Jefferson's Haile Hicks earned the victories in both games. Hicks (15-4) worked all seven innings of the opener, allowing two runs and eight hits while walking two and fanning five. She pitched the final 1 1/3 innings of the nightcap.