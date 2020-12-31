Colleges That Spend the Most on Recruiting Football Players
College football is a big business, among other things. Tens of millions of dollars routinely flow through the athletic departments of the biggest programs, not to mention the value of the exposure a school gets from having a winning program. When recruiting thousands of prospective students to shell out tens of thousands of dollars in tuition and fees, few things put your school on the map like a nationally recognized football team.
But before you can start recruiting hordes of tuition-paying students with the promise of big football games every year, you have to recruit the top-tier athletes to attend your school for free. As much as Americans go for the underdog story, football is a sport that emphasizes athleticism above all else. If you can consistently recruit the biggest, strongest and fastest high school athletes, your odds of being at the top of the standings year after year are pretty good.
So, which schools are throwing the most money at the problem? To answer the question, GOBankingRates compiled information on the football recruiting budgets for 55 public Division I programs using data from Watch Stadium, which excluded both private universities and Division I-A universities. Bolstered with info on the total recruiting budget for the school, the study gives a clearer sense of which college football programs have the most cash at their disposal, as well as which commit the largest portion of their total recruiting budget specifically to football. The study is ranked in order from the least to most spent on football recruiting.
The results show some predictable names near the top, but there are also plenty of schools that appear to be doing a lot with their money, in addition to others that might be spending a ton to get very little.
55. University of Houston
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $698,178
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $251,975
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 36.09%
54. University of Wisconsin, Madison
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,224,327
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $350,695
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 28.64%
53. East Carolina University
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $805,605
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $369,776
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 45.90%
52. University of Cincinnati
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $856,882
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $374,630
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 43.72%
51. Boise State University
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $773,739
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $414,229
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 53.54%
50. University of Connecticut
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,406,823
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $432,480
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 30.74%
49. Mississippi State University
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,353,555
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $453,116
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 33.48%
48. Kansas State University
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,391,023
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $509,760
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 36.65%
47. Washington State University
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,269,423
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $523,791
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 41.26%
46. Arizona State University
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,543,683
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $531,807
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 34.45%
45. Texas Tech University
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,833,803
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $535,362
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 29.19%
44. University of Maryland, College Park
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,308,607
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $539,299
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 41.21%
43. University of Arizona
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,495,385
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $545,968
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 36.51%
42. North Carolina State University
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,781,451
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $548,062
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 30.76%
41. Purdue University
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,459,650
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $555,565
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 38.06%
40. Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech)
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,588,752
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $563,744
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 35.48%
39. Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech)
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,313,034
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $585,680
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 44.61%
38. University of Iowa
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,712,668
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $608,755
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 35.54%
37. West Virginia University
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,546,908
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $626,311
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 40.49%
36. University of Colorado
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,144,052
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $635,077
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 55.51%
35. University of California, Berkeley
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,397,437
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $647,842
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 46.36%
34. Oregon State University
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,443,224
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $674,239
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 46.72%
33. University of Missouri
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,657,753
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $685,834
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 41.37%
32. University of Indiana
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $2,125,054
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $692,972
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 32.61%
31. University of Mississippi
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,683,435
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $704,836
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 41.87%
30. University of Washington
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,740,611
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $714,872
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 41.07%
29. Oklahoma State University
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,817,717
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $715,492
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 39.36%
28. University of Louisville
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,847,150
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $724,742
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 39.24%
27. University of Virginia
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,740,460
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $727,972
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 41.83%
26. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $2,069,031
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $739,680
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 35.75%
25. University of California, Los Angeles
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,620,167
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $764,620
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 47.19%
24. Michigan State University
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,689,263
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $766,139
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 45.35%
23. University of Kentucky
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $2,718,456
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $791,863
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 29.13%
22. Rutgers University
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,881,103
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $824,271
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 43.82%
21. University of South Carolina
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $2,128,667
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $861,747
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 40.48%
20. Ohio State University
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $2,819,239
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $944,354
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 33.50%
19. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,883,458
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $984,871
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 52.29%
18. University of Oregon
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,878,901
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $997,019
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 53.06%
17. University of Utah
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,964,161
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $1,052,271
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 53.57%
16. Iowa State University
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $2,038,311
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $1,079,430
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 52.96%
15. University of Minnesota
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $2,215,207
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $1,081,075
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 48.80%
14. Auburn University
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $2,083,737
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $1,081,836
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 51.92%
13. University of Kansas
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $2,326,971
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $1,141,379
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 49.05%
12. University of Florida
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $2,329,421
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $1,155,802
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 49.62%
11. University of Nebraska
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $2,545,583
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $1,250,674
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 49.13%
10. University of Oklahoma
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $2,542,581
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $1,264,809
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 49.75%
9. Louisiana State University
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $2,661,602
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $1,287,344
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 48.37%
8. Penn State University
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $2,708,778
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $1,369,428
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 50.56%
7. University of Michigan
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $3,011,982
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $1,397,784
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 46.41%
6. Florida State University
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $2,557,066
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $1,581,347
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 61.84%
5. Texas A&M University
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $3,036,727
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $1,710,101
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 56.31%
4. Clemson University
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $2,804,471
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $1,790,976
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 63.86%
3. University of Texas at Austin
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $3,199,072
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $1,823,307
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 56.99%
2. University of Alabama
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $3,310,990
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $2,344,057
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 70.80%
1. University of Georgia
Recruiting expenses for all sports: $3,990,422
Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $2,626,622
Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 65.82%
Methodology: GOBankingRates sourced data from the WatchStadium article “This Is How Much It Costs to Land One of College Football’s Top Recruiting Classes,” which looked at fiscal year 2018 budgets for football recruiting at 55 public Division I universities. Along with football recruiting numbers, GOBankingRates looked at overall recruiting budgets, five- and four-star recruits that signed with each university over the last two years (2018 and 2019) and the ranking of each university’s recruiting class for 2018 and 2019. The only factor considered for the final ranking was the total amount spent on football recruiting for fiscal year 2018. GOBankingRates found in-state and out-of-state tuition for each university listed as supplemental data. All data was collected and up-to-date as of Jan. 13, 2020.
