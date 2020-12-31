Colleges That Spend the Most on Recruiting Football Players

Aspen Photo / Shutterstock.com

College football is a big business, among other things. Tens of millions of dollars routinely flow through the athletic departments of the biggest programs, not to mention the value of the exposure a school gets from having a winning program. When recruiting thousands of prospective students to shell out tens of thousands of dollars in tuition and fees, few things put your school on the map like a nationally recognized football team.

But before you can start recruiting hordes of tuition-paying students with the promise of big football games every year, you have to recruit the top-tier athletes to attend your school for free. As much as Americans go for the underdog story, football is a sport that emphasizes athleticism above all else. If you can consistently recruit the biggest, strongest and fastest high school athletes, your odds of being at the top of the standings year after year are pretty good.

So, which schools are throwing the most money at the problem? To answer the question, GOBankingRates compiled information on the football recruiting budgets for 55 public Division I programs using data from Watch Stadium, which excluded both private universities and Division I-A universities. Bolstered with info on the total recruiting budget for the school, the study gives a clearer sense of which college football programs have the most cash at their disposal, as well as which commit the largest portion of their total recruiting budget specifically to football. The study is ranked in order from the least to most spent on football recruiting.

The results show some predictable names near the top, but there are also plenty of schools that appear to be doing a lot with their money, in addition to others that might be spending a ton to get very little.

55. University of Houston

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $698,178

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $251,975

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 36.09%

54. University of Wisconsin, Madison

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,224,327

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $350,695

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 28.64%

53. East Carolina University

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $805,605

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $369,776

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 45.90%

52. University of Cincinnati

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $856,882

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $374,630

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 43.72%

51. Boise State University

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $773,739

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $414,229

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 53.54%

50. University of Connecticut

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,406,823

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $432,480

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 30.74%

49. Mississippi State University

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,353,555

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $453,116

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 33.48%

48. Kansas State University

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,391,023

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $509,760

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 36.65%

47. Washington State University

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,269,423

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $523,791

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 41.26%

46. Arizona State University

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,543,683

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $531,807

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 34.45%

45. Texas Tech University

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,833,803

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $535,362

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 29.19%

44. University of Maryland, College Park

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,308,607

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $539,299

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 41.21%

43. University of Arizona

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,495,385

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $545,968

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 36.51%

42. North Carolina State University

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,781,451

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $548,062

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 30.76%

41. Purdue University

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,459,650

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $555,565

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 38.06%

40. Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech)

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,588,752

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $563,744

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 35.48%

39. Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech)

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,313,034

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $585,680

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 44.61%

38. University of Iowa

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,712,668

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $608,755

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 35.54%

37. West Virginia University

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,546,908

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $626,311

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 40.49%

36. University of Colorado

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,144,052

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $635,077

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 55.51%

35. University of California, Berkeley

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,397,437

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $647,842

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 46.36%

34. Oregon State University

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,443,224

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $674,239

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 46.72%

33. University of Missouri

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,657,753

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $685,834

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 41.37%

32. University of Indiana

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $2,125,054

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $692,972

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 32.61%

31. University of Mississippi

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,683,435

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $704,836

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 41.87%

30. University of Washington

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,740,611

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $714,872

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 41.07%

29. Oklahoma State University

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,817,717

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $715,492

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 39.36%

28. University of Louisville

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,847,150

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $724,742

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 39.24%

27. University of Virginia

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,740,460

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $727,972

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 41.83%

26. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $2,069,031

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $739,680

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 35.75%

25. University of California, Los Angeles

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,620,167

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $764,620

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 47.19%

24. Michigan State University

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,689,263

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $766,139

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 45.35%

23. University of Kentucky

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $2,718,456

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $791,863

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 29.13%

22. Rutgers University

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,881,103

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $824,271

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 43.82%

21. University of South Carolina

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $2,128,667

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $861,747

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 40.48%

20. Ohio State University

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $2,819,239

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $944,354

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 33.50%

19. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,883,458

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $984,871

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 52.29%

18. University of Oregon

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,878,901

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $997,019

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 53.06%

17. University of Utah

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $1,964,161

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $1,052,271

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 53.57%

16. Iowa State University

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $2,038,311

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $1,079,430

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 52.96%

15. University of Minnesota

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $2,215,207

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $1,081,075

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 48.80%

14. Auburn University

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $2,083,737

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $1,081,836

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 51.92%

13. University of Kansas

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $2,326,971

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $1,141,379

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 49.05%

12. University of Florida

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $2,329,421

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $1,155,802

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 49.62%

11. University of Nebraska

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $2,545,583

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $1,250,674

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 49.13%

10. University of Oklahoma

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $2,542,581

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $1,264,809

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 49.75%

9. Louisiana State University

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $2,661,602

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $1,287,344

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 48.37%

8. Penn State University

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $2,708,778

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $1,369,428

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 50.56%

7. University of Michigan

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $3,011,982

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $1,397,784

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 46.41%

6. Florida State University

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $2,557,066

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $1,581,347

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 61.84%

5. Texas A&M University

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $3,036,727

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $1,710,101

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 56.31%

4. Clemson University

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $2,804,471

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $1,790,976

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 63.86%

3. University of Texas at Austin

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $3,199,072

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $1,823,307

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 56.99%

2. University of Alabama

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $3,310,990

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $2,344,057

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 70.80%

1. University of Georgia

Recruiting expenses for all sports: $3,990,422

Recruiting expenses for football in 2018: $2,626,622

Percentage of total recruiting expenses spent on football: 65.82%

Methodology: GOBankingRates sourced data from the WatchStadium article “This Is How Much It Costs to Land One of College Football’s Top Recruiting Classes,” which looked at fiscal year 2018 budgets for football recruiting at 55 public Division I universities. Along with football recruiting numbers, GOBankingRates looked at overall recruiting budgets, five- and four-star recruits that signed with each university over the last two years (2018 and 2019) and the ranking of each university’s recruiting class for 2018 and 2019. The only factor considered for the final ranking was the total amount spent on football recruiting for fiscal year 2018. GOBankingRates found in-state and out-of-state tuition for each university listed as supplemental data. All data was collected and up-to-date as of Jan. 13, 2020.

