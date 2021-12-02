Which colleges are the Rams’ 2021 snap leaders from?

Across the NFL, there is an endless number of players from different colleges and backgrounds. Some colleges have proven to be better at producing NFL talent than others, but there are still small-college players that overcome the odds and achieve their dream of playing professional football.

For the Los Angeles Rams, there are a couple of colleges that are obvious when it comes to leading the team in snaps this season. But through the first 12 weeks of the regular season, here are the colleges that are in the top five for the percentage of snaps played for the Rams.

For each NFL team, here are the top 5 colleges in terms of % of snaps played during the 2021 season. Which college does your team have the most snaps from? (Credit to @JEvanReid for idea) pic.twitter.com/ASTxK0yvOm — Tom Bliss (@DataWithBliss) December 1, 2021

It shouldn’t shock anyone that Georgia comes in at No. 1 for the Rams this season. Matthew Stafford is a Georgia alum and is fifth on offense with 685 snaps, putting him behind only four of his offensive linemen.

The other Georgia players on the Rams are Leonard Floyd and Sony Michel, who have combined for 694 total snaps. Floyd has seen the fifth-most snaps on defense this season, only behind Taylor Rapp, Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald, and Jordan Fuller.

Wisconsin is the college with the second-highest snap share on the Rams with David Edwards and Rob Havenstein leading the way. Edwards and Havenstein have been on the field for nearly every snap on offense as they have both accumulated 1,399 offensive snaps together.

After Georgia and Wisconsin, Washington comes in as the college with the third-highest snap share. Rapp leads the entire team with 733 snaps this season, while Greg Gaines (421 snaps) and Coleman Shelton (9 snaps) are the other Washington products on the Rams.

Ramsey is the sole reason why Florida State cracks the top five as the Seminoles would be higher on the list if Cam Akers wasn’t sidelined with an Achilles injury. The All-Pro cornerback is second on the roster with 722 snaps through the first 12 weeks.

Similar to Ramsey, Austin Corbett is single-handedly helping Nevada make the top five as he’s the lone Nevada alum on the roster. The former second-round pick of the Cleveland Browns is tied for second on the offense with 695 snaps.

Even though this doesn’t tell us much about the makeup of the roster, it’s interesting to see where some of the Rams’ key contributors played in college.