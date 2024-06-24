Which colleges take in the most money from athletic boosters?

Green is the color

(USA TODAY)

USA TODAY Sports and the Knight Commission did an impressive amount of reporting to determine which schools reel in the most money from athletics boosters, basing the findings on numbers calculated between 2005 and 2022. A fascinating look at a billion-dollar industry, which was then broken down into specific schools that bring in the most cash from boosters.

25. Penn State

(USAT)

Amount: $386 million

24. Wisconsin

(USAT)

Amount: $389 million

23. Texas Tech

(USAT)

Amount: $396 million

22. Washington

(Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports)

Amount: $402 million

21. Michigan State

(Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports)

Amount: $439 million

20. Louisville

(USAT)

Amount: $450 million

19. Kansas

(Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

Amount: $459 million

18. South Carolina

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Amount: $466 million.

17. Clemson

(USA TODAY)

Amount: $476 million.

16. Iowa

(Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

Amount: $477 million

15. Michgan

(USAT)

Amount: $493 million

14. Tennessee

(USAT)

Amount: $500 million.

13. Virginia

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Amount: $516 million

12. Alabama

(USAT)

Amount: $528 million

11. Ohio State

(USAT)

Amount: $536 million

10. Florida State

(Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Amount: $540 million

9. Auburn

(John Reed-USA TODAY Sports)

Amount: $580 million

8. Oklahoma

(USAT)

Amount: $597 million

7. LSU

(Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

Amount: $618 million

6. Oklahoma State

(Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports)

Amount: $670 million

5. Georgia

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Amount: $716 million

4. Florida

(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Amount: $763 million

3. Texas

(Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports)

Amount: $766 million

2. Texas A&M

(Photo: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports)

Amount: $849 million

1. Oregon

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Amount: $969 million

Story originally appeared on List Wire