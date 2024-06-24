Which colleges take in the most money from athletic boosters?
USA TODAY Sports and the Knight Commission did an impressive amount of reporting to determine which schools reel in the most money from athletics boosters, basing the findings on numbers calculated between 2005 and 2022. A fascinating look at a billion-dollar industry, which was then broken down into specific schools that bring in the most cash from boosters.
25. Penn State
Amount: $386 million
24. Wisconsin
Amount: $389 million
23. Texas Tech
Amount: $396 million
22. Washington
Amount: $402 million
21. Michigan State
Amount: $439 million
20. Louisville
Amount: $450 million
19. Kansas
Amount: $459 million
18. South Carolina
Amount: $466 million.
17. Clemson
Amount: $476 million.
16. Iowa
Amount: $477 million
15. Michgan
Amount: $493 million
14. Tennessee
Amount: $500 million.
13. Virginia
Amount: $516 million
12. Alabama
Amount: $528 million
11. Ohio State
Amount: $536 million
10. Florida State
Amount: $540 million
9. Auburn
Amount: $580 million
8. Oklahoma
Amount: $597 million
7. LSU
Amount: $618 million
6. Oklahoma State
Amount: $670 million
5. Georgia
Amount: $716 million
4. Florida
Amount: $763 million
3. Texas
Amount: $766 million
2. Texas A&M
Amount: $849 million
1. Oregon
Amount: $969 million