Colleges with the most NFL players in 2023: Alabama leads for seventh straight year

For the seventh season in a row, the University of Alabama has the most players in the National Football League.

The Crimson Tide can claim 57 players on NFL rosters for the 2023 season's opening weekend, with Ohio State (47), Georgia (46), LSU (43) and Michigan (38) rounding out the top five, according to figures released by the league after Week 1.

It's no surprise considering Alabama's dominance of the college game in the 21st century under head coach Nick Saban. The Crimson Tide have won six national championships since 2009 and appeared in seven of the first nine editions of the College Football Playoff since its inception in 2014.

Alabama had 58 former players on rosters to begin last season, with Ohio State and LSU (52) tying for the second-most.

Here's a look at the 25 schools with the most players on this year's NFL rosters:

Colleges with most players in the NFL, 2023

1. Alabama: 57

2. Ohio State: 47

3. Georgia: 46

4. LSU: 43

5. Michigan: 38

t-6 . Clemson: 37

t-6. Notre Dame: 37

8. Florida : 34

9. Penn State: 33

10. Oklahoma: 32

11. Texas : 30

12. Iowa: 29

13. Auburn: 28

14 . Southern California: 26

t-15 . Oregon: 25

t-15 . Stanford: 25

t-15. Washington: 25

18 . Mississippi : 24

t-19. Texas A&M: 23

t-19. Wisconsin : 23

t-21 . Miami (Fla.) : 22

t-21 . UCLA : 22

t-23 . Tennessee: 21

t-23. TCU: 21

25. South Carolina: 20

Alabama also owns the position-by-position breakdown, with the NFL's most quarterbacks, running backs, defensive tackles and defensive backs.

