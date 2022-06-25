College World Series: How to watch, stream Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss in championship series

It's down to two teams at the 2022 men's College World Series.

Oklahoma will take on Mississippi for the championship in best-of-three final series, beginning Saturday, at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Oklahoma Sooners (45-22, 15-9 Big 12) advanced to the championship series by going undefeated in bracket one at the College World Series. The bracket included the Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Oklahoma won the Women's College World Series earlier this month and could become the first Division I school to win the baseball and softball national championship in the same year.

The Ole Miss Rebels (40-23, 14-16 SEC) advanced to the championship series by playing through bracket two, which included the Stanford Cardinal, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Auburn Tigers. The Rebls lost one game — to Arkansas on Wednesday.

Entering the CWS Finals, Ole Miss leads the all-time series vs. Oklahoma 4-2. The two programs met most recently in a 2005 NCAA regional at Oxford, Mississippi, with the Rebles beating the Sooners twice — 7-3 and 20-5.

Ole Miss players TJ McCants (16), Jacob Gonzalez (7), Tim Elko (25), Peyton Chatagnier (1) and Kevin Graham (35) celebrate after defeating Arkansas on Thursday to advance to thr College World Series Finals.

NCAA BASEBALL TOURNAMENT: Results of every game from regionals to CWS

Here is everything you need to know to watch the best-of-3 College World Series Final:

Game times and schedule

Game 1: Saturday, 7 p.m. ET

Game 2: Sunday: 3 p.m. ET

Game 3 (if necessary): Monday, 7 p.m. ET

What TV channel are the games on?

ESPN will televise all three games.

The broadcasters are scheduled to be Karl Ravech (play-by-play), Kyle Peterson (analyst), Chris Burke (analyst), and Kris Budden (reporter). Mike Monaco will replace Ravech for play-by-play on Sunday.

Can the games be live streamed?

All games will be streamed on ESPN.com/watch (for those that sign in with a cable or satellite provider) and the ESPN app.

Oklahoma right fielder John Spikerman (8) scores against Texas A&M as catcher Jimmy Crooks (3) looks on during a June 22 game at the College World Series.

