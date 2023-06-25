College World Series: Ty Floyd's 17 Ks, Cade Beloso's 11th-inning HR propel LSU to Game 1 thriller over Florida

Cade Beloso celebrates after hitting the go-ahead home run in the 11th inning. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Ty Floyd struck out 17 Florida batters, and Josh Pearson snagged a game-saving 10th-inning catch to set up Cade Beloso for College World Series heroics.

The LSU first baseman delivered with a solo home run into the right-field stands in the 11th to help secure a 4-3 Game 1 thriller over SEC rival Florida on Saturday.

Big-time catch keeps LSU alive

Beloso's home run was set up by Pearson's stunning catch in left field that likely prevented Florida from securing a walk-off win a half inning earlier as the Gators faced the chance to end the game in the bottom of the 10th. Third baseman Colby Halter reached first with one out after being hit by a pitch from LSU reliever Riley Cooper. Second baseman Cade Kurland then reached first on an infield single that advanced Halter to second.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

That set up Wyatt Langford for one of the loudest outs of the season. The Florida outfielder roped an 81-mph breaking ball from Cooper into left field that look destined to score Halter from second. The ball was traveling 112 mph when it left his bat and headed toward the warning track. But Pearson was ready for it. The LSU left fielder tracked it down and made a leaping catch to secure the out, almost certainly preventing Halter from scoring the would-be winning run.

The victory secures a 1-0 series lead for the Tigers over their SEC rivals, leaving them a win away from securing their seventh national championship. They have a workmanlike effort on the mound from Floyd to thank for keeping them in the game into extra innings.

Floyd ties CWS strikeout record

Floyd started the game by striking out two Florida batters in the bottom of the first. He didn't leave until 15 strikeouts later when his 17th of the game ended the eighth with the game tied at 3-3.

Put Ty Floyd's name in legend status! He has tied the NCAA Record for most strikeouts in nine innings with 17! #MCWS x 🎥 ESPN / @LSUbaseball pic.twitter.com/ykQ8VJhp82 — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 25, 2023

The 17 strikeouts tied the College World Series finals record for most by a pitcher in nine innings or fewer. Floyd's swinging third strike of Jac Caglianone was his 122nd pitch of the game. Cooper did the rest of the work after taking over in the ninth.

Ty Floyd struck out 17 Florida batters on Saturday (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Cooper pitched three innings in relief after taking over for Floyd. He got saved from trouble by Pearson's catch in the 10th then sat down the Gators in order in the 11th after Beloso's heroics in the top of the inning. Cooper froze Florida freshman Deric Fabian with an inside fastball for strike three to end the game.

LSU secured the win despite leaving 16 runners stranded, including leaving the bases loaded in both the second and fourth innings. It forced Florida starter Brandon Sproat to throw 115 pitches in just four innings, leaving the game up to Florida bullpen from there.

Floyd kept Florida's offense in check just enough to send the game into extra innings, where Beloso paid off the effort with the go-ahead home run.

Game 2 is scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.