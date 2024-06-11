College World Series schedule for UNC baseball released

The stage is set for Omaha and the College World Series. With NC State winning on Monday it will be an ACC and SEC showdown with each conference having four of the eight teams left.

For the North Carolina Tar Heels, it will be their 12th trip to the College World Series overall and the first since the 2018 season. After beating LSU in the Chapel Hill Regional, UNC advanced to take on West Virginia in the Chapel Hill Super Regional.

Now, they have their eyes set on winning it all as they head to Omaha as the No. 4 team in the country. UNC will face off against Virginia in the first game and then have to take on either Tennessee or Florida State. The rest is TBD.

Here is what the schedule looks like for Omaha:

*ALL TIMES CENTRAL

Friday, June 14

Game 1: UNC vs. Virginia, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 2: Tennessee vs. Florida State, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, June 15

Game 3: Kentucky vs. NC State, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 4: Texas A&M vs. Florida, 6 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Sunday, June 16

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1 p.m. (ESPN) (Elimination Game)

Game 6: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Monday, June 17

Game 7: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1 p.m. (ESPN) (Elimination Game)

Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, June 18

Game 9: TBD vs. TBD, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 10: TBD vs. TBD, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, June 19

Game 11: TBD vs. TBD, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 12: TBD vs. TBD, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, June 20

Game 13 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD, 1 p.m., TBD

Game 14 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD, 6 p.m., TBD

Saturday, June 21

MCWS Final Game 1: TBD vs. TBD, 6:30 p.m. | ESPN

Monday, June 23

MCWS Final Game 2: TBD vs. TBD, 1 p.m. | ABC

Tuesday, June 24

MCWS Final Game 3 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD, 6 p.m. | ESPN

North Carolina is seeking its first College World Series title after two runner-ups in 2006 and 2007.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire