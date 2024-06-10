College World Series opponent set for winner of Athens Super Regional

The winner of Game 3 of the Athens Super Regional between the Georgia Bulldogs and NC State Wolfpack will face the Kentucky Wildcats in the College World Series.

Georgia hosts NC State on Monday, June 10 at 7:00 p.m. ET in an elimination game that will decide the final team to advance to the College World Series. The Georgia-NC State game will be televised on ESPN.

The Kentucky Wildcats will be making their first ever appearance in the College World Series. Kentucky’s run to Omaha, Nebraska, is quite impressive. The Wildcats are 45-14 this season and is a perfect 5-0 in the NCAA Tournament. Kentucky, who is the No. 2 national seed, advanced past Oregon State in the Lexington Super Regional to make program history.

Kentucky will play against either the No. 7 national seed in Georgia or the No. 10 national seed in NC State. The Wildcats previously played against Georgia in March. Kentucky swept Georgia at home in a dominant series where the Wildcats accumulated 37 total runs against the Bulldogs.

The 2024 College World Series will be entirely composed of SEC and ACC teams.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire