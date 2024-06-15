College World Series makes tournament history on Day One

At this point, anyone in the college baseball world should come to expect late-game heroics from UNC star Vance Honeycutt.

Facing a 2-out, 2-1 count against Virginia pitcher Chase Hungate, Honeycutt lined a single past the outstretched right arm of Griff O’Ferrell. Pinch-hitter Jackson Van De Brake jogged home from third base, crossing home plate and delivering North Carolina a 3-2 victory in the College World Series’ opening game.

Several hours later, ACC power Florida State and overall top seed Tennessee faced off in the nightcap. The Volunteers were well on their way to a win, taking a 4-1 lead after the second inning and showing no signs of slowing down, only for the Seminoles to score the next eight runs and take a 9-4 lead.

Game 2 had all the offense Game 1 didn’t, ending in a 12-11 Tennessee win. FSU later carried an 11-7 advantage into the eighth inning, only for Dylan Dreiling’s walk-off single to cap a furious, ninth-inning rally.

Despite the different game directions on Day One of the College World Series, they both made history.

For the first time in the CWS’ 77-year history, yesterday was the first time Games 1 and 2 ended in walk-offs.

It’ll take a lot for Day Two to top yesterday. NC State and Kentucky are facing off at 2 p.m. ET, while last year’s CWS runner-up Florida and Texas A&M kick off at 7 p.m. ET.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire