College World Series history made with all SEC and ACC field

Thanks to Kentucky and Texas A&M winning their super regional games last night, we are guaranteed an all ACC/SEC College World Series. This will be the first time ever that only two conferences have been represented at the College World Series in Omaha.

So far, there are four SEC teams locked in and three ACC teams. Tennessee, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Florida are all locked in from the SEC. North Carolina, Florida State, and Virginia are all locked in from the ACC. There is only one spot left in Omaha. Funnily enough, that final spot will go to either Georgia or NC State as they play a winner-take-all Game 3 Monday night at 6 p.m. CT.

The way the bracket lines up, there could be an all-SEC side of the bracket with Georgia/Kentucky and Texas A&M/Florida. That will only happen if Georgia wins tonight of course. On the other side, it’s all ACC except for Tennessee.

I know it is not possible, but I think it would be really cool if NC State were to win and the NCAA could somehow have an All-ACC side of the bracket and an All-SEC side of the bracket and then the best team from each conference faces off for the national title.

I believe this is accurate. But for the first time since 1948, and the first time EVER since the tournament became a 4+ team field, the CWS will have just two conferences represented. ACC & SEC. In 1947-48, it was just a two-team tournament. — John M. Bishop (@JohnBishop71) June 10, 2024

