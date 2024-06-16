What College World Series games are on Sunday? Florida State or Virginia going home

It's win or go home for a pair of ACC baseball teams at the 2024 Men's College World Series.

Action continues in Omaha, Nebraska, on Sunday with an elimination game between Florida State and Virginia at Charles Schwab Field after both teams lost their opening round matchups at the Men's College World Series in walk-off fashion. Tennessee downed Florida State 12-11 after the Volunteers scored four runs in the ninth inning to win, while Virginia defeated North Carolina 3-2.

Florida State previously defeated Virginia 12-7 in the ACC Championship last month.

Later Sunday, Tennessee and North Carolina will face off.

Tennessee Volunteers left fielder Dylan Dreiling celebrates after driving in the winning run to defeat Florida State.

Here's what to expect on Sunday:

What College World Series games are on Sunday?

The 2024 Men's College World Series continues on Sunday, June 16, with a pair of games:

Virginia vs. Florida State, 2 p.m. ET

North Carolina vs. Tennessee, 7 p.m. ET

How to watch Sunday's College World Series games

The Virginia-Florida State game will air live on ESPN while the North Carolina-Tennessee contest will be shown on ESPN2. Both games can be streamed online via ESPN+.

