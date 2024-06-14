What College World Series games are on Friday? Schedule, how to watch Men's CWS

The wait is almost over.

The 2024 Men's College World Series gets underway on Friday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

One of the eight remaining teams in the field will eventually be crowned national champions, but there's plenty of work to be done before we get to that point. Two games are scheduled each day through June 20 as the round-robin format begins, leading up to the best-of-three final beginning on June 22.

This year's College World Series field is evenly spilt between the ACC and the SEC, with each conference advancing four teams through the super regionals.

North Carolina Tar Heels coach Scott Forbes, left, greets Vance Honeycutt after Honeycutt's home run against West Virginia in the 2024 Super Regionals.

What College World Series games are on Friday?

The 2024 Men's College World Series begins on Friday, June 14 with a pair of games.

North Carolina vs. Virginia, 2 p.m. ET

Tennessee vs. Florida State, 7 p.m. ET

How to watch Friday's College World Series games

Both of Friday's games will be broadcast live on ESPN and streamed online on ESPN+.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College World Series games today: Friday matchups, TV schedule