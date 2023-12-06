Which college has won the most Heisman trophies? It's a four-way tie.

There are only a few more days until we find out who will take the 2023 Heisman Trophy, given to the most outstanding player in college football.

Quarterbacks dominate the finalists for the 2023 award – LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Washington quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. Quarterbacks have won 19 of the 22 Heismans this century, USA TODAY previously reported, including last year to Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams.

Here’s everything you need to know about past winners of the prestigious award.

Comedian Bob Hope, right, talks with Ohio State All-America football player and Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin in 1975.

Which college has won the most Heisman Trophies?

Four colleges have won seven Heisman Trophies, the highest number for any given school since the award was founded in 1935:

Notre Dame: 1943, 1947, 1949, 1953, 1956, 1964, 1987

Ohio State: 1944, 1950, 1955, 1974, 1975, 1995, 2006

Oklahoma: 1952, 1969, 1978, 2003, 2008, 2017, 2018

USC: 1965, 1968, 1979, 1981, 2002, 2004, 2022

The University of Alabama has four Heismans while the University of Michigan, Army West Point, the University of Florida, Auburn University, the University of Nebraska and Florida State have three.

Ohio State’s Archie Griffin is the only player to have won more than one Heisman. He won his first trophy as a junior in 1974 and made history in 1975 with his second. After college, he played with the Cincinnati Bengals for seven seasons.

What is the Heisman Trophy?

The Heisman Trophy is awarded annually to the most outstanding college football player and their school. The New York-based Downtown Athletic Club started the award in 1935. It was originally named the DAC Trophy until the death of player and coach John W. Heisman in 1936 when it was renamed the Heisman Trophy as a tribute to his “inventiveness and contribution to football strategy.”

“The Trophy remains a national symbol of collegiate football experience, prowess, and competitiveness, awarded annually to an athlete designated as the Outstanding College Football Player in the United States,” the Heisman Trophy Trust writes on its site.

The selection process is complicated – six individuals appoint state representatives, who select voters in the form of impartial sports journalists, former Heisman winners and one fan. Voters nominate three players on the ballot, and the player with the highest points wins:

First choice: three points

Second choice: two points

Third choice: one point

Who won the Heisman Trophy 2022?

Southern California sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams won the 2022 Heisman Trophy, marking USC’s first trophy since 2004.

Williams received 544 first-place votes and 2,031 total points. TCU senior quarterback Max Duggan was the runner-up with 1,420 points, followed by Ohio State junior quarterback C.J. Stroud with 539 points and Georgia senior quarterback Stetson Bennett with 349 points.

Williams’ win brought USC up to par with Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Ohio State to add a four-way tie to the schools with the most Heisman trophies.

But eight USC players have won the Heisman – the 2005 Heisman was vacated amid NCAA violations. Reggie Bush returned his Heisman Trophy after an investigation found that he and his family accepted cash, travel expenses and a home while he was a student. As of 2021, NCAA athletes can now profit from their name, image and likeness.

When is the Heisman Trophy awarded?

The 2023 Heisman winner will be telecast live on ESPN on Saturday at 8 p.m. from Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Which college has won the most Heisman trophies? It's a four-way tie.