College women's hockey: Saints skate past Marian, off to best start in program history at 10-0
Mar. 6—Junior forward Kayla Kasel scored a pair of goals as St. Scholastica stayed unbeaten with a 5-2 victory over Marian University in an NCHA college women's hockey game Friday in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.
After Brooke Anderson scored to knot it 2-2 early in the third period, it was all Saints after that as Taylor Murray and Rachel Anderson scored goals and Kasel closed it out with an empty-netter.
The Saints' 10 consecutive wins are one shy of tying of the program record. Kasel has at least one point in five straight games while teammate Rachel Anderson, who had a goal and an assist Friday, has recorded a point in every game this season.
Goalie Lindsay Lewison (2-5) had 26 saves to lead Marian (2-8 overall, 2-5 NCHA) while Lori Huseby (8-0), a senior from Babbitt, had 21 saves for St. Scholastica (10-0, 7-0), which is off to its best start in program history.
The same teams rematch at 7 p.m. Saturday at Mars Lakeview Arena in Duluth.