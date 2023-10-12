College Wires writers make their Week 7 Pac-12 selections
This is the week we’ve all been waiting for. This is the week we’ll get some answers that could carry us through the rest of the season.
Who is truly the best team in the Pac-12? That will be answered in Seattle as Oregon takes on Washington. The two teams are undefeated for the contest for the first time in the series history and it promises to be a good one. Surprisingly, for the College Wire Pac-12 scribes, they’re in agreement on who will win except one USC writer. We’ll have a talk.
Speaking of USC, the Trojans have a lot to prove when they go to South Bend and take on Notre Dame. That defense could be USC’s ultimate downfall and this could be the first sighting of that. Notre Dame isn’t Arizona or Arizona State.
As for the rest of the Pac-12 games, here’s how we see them going down this week.
Stanford (1-4) at Colorado (4-2), 7 pm PT, ESPN (Friday, Oct. 13)
Zac Neel – Colorado
Don Smalley – Colorado
Miles Dwyer – Colorado
Matt Zemek – Colorado
Matt Wadleigh – Colorado
Jack Carlough – Colorado
Donovan James – Colorado
California (3-3) at 16 Utah (4-1), 12 pm PT, Pac-12 Network
Zac Neel – Utah
Don Smalley – Utah
Miles Dwyer – Utah
Matt Zemek – Utah
Matt Wadleigh – Utah
Jack Carlough – Utah
Donovan James – Utah
8 Oregon (5-0) at 6 Washington (5-0), 12:30 pm PT, ABC
Zac Neel – Oregon
Don Smalley – Oregon
Miles Dwyer – Oregon
Matt Zemek – Washington
Matt Wadleigh – Oregon
Jack Carlough – Oregon
Donovan James – Oregon
Arizona (3-3) at 19 Washington State (4-1), 4 pm PT, Pac-12 Network
Zac Neel – Arizona
Don Smalley – Arizona
Miles Dwyer – Washington State
Matt Zemek – Washington State
Matt Wadleigh – Washington State
Jack Carlough – Arizona
Donovan James – Washington State
9 USC (6-0) at 21 Notre Dame (5-2), 4:30 pm PT, NBC/Peacock
Zac Neel – Notre Dame
Don Smalley – Notre Dame
Miles Dwyer – USC
Matt Zemek – USC
Matt Wadleigh – USC
Jack Carlough – Notre Dame
Donovan James – USC
22 UCLA (4-1) at 14 Oregon State (5-1), 5 pm PT, Fox
Zac Neel – Oregon State
Don Smalley – Oregon State
Miles Dwyer – Oregon State
Matt Zemek – Oregon State
Matt Wadleigh – UCLA
Jack Carlough – Oregon State
Donovan James – UCLA