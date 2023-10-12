College Wires writers make their Week 7 Pac-12 selections

This is the week we’ve all been waiting for. This is the week we’ll get some answers that could carry us through the rest of the season.

Who is truly the best team in the Pac-12? That will be answered in Seattle as Oregon takes on Washington. The two teams are undefeated for the contest for the first time in the series history and it promises to be a good one. Surprisingly, for the College Wire Pac-12 scribes, they’re in agreement on who will win except one USC writer. We’ll have a talk.

Speaking of USC, the Trojans have a lot to prove when they go to South Bend and take on Notre Dame. That defense could be USC’s ultimate downfall and this could be the first sighting of that. Notre Dame isn’t Arizona or Arizona State.

As for the rest of the Pac-12 games, here’s how we see them going down this week.

Stanford (1-4) at Colorado (4-2), 7 pm PT, ESPN (Friday, Oct. 13)

Zac Neel – Colorado

Don Smalley – Colorado

Miles Dwyer – Colorado

Matt Zemek – Colorado

Matt Wadleigh – Colorado

Jack Carlough – Colorado

Donovan James – Colorado

California (3-3) at 16 Utah (4-1), 12 pm PT, Pac-12 Network

Zac Neel – Utah

Don Smalley – Utah

Miles Dwyer – Utah

Matt Zemek – Utah

Matt Wadleigh – Utah

Jack Carlough – Utah

Donovan James – Utah

8 Oregon (5-0) at 6 Washington (5-0), 12:30 pm PT, ABC

Zac Neel – Oregon

Don Smalley – Oregon

Miles Dwyer – Oregon

Matt Zemek – Washington

Matt Wadleigh – Oregon

Jack Carlough – Oregon

Donovan James – Oregon

Arizona (3-3) at 19 Washington State (4-1), 4 pm PT, Pac-12 Network

Zac Neel – Arizona

Don Smalley – Arizona

Miles Dwyer – Washington State

Matt Zemek – Washington State

Matt Wadleigh – Washington State

Jack Carlough – Arizona

Donovan James – Washington State

9 USC (6-0) at 21 Notre Dame (5-2), 4:30 pm PT, NBC/Peacock

Zac Neel – Notre Dame

Don Smalley – Notre Dame

Miles Dwyer – USC

Matt Zemek – USC

Matt Wadleigh – USC

Jack Carlough – Notre Dame

Donovan James – USC

22 UCLA (4-1) at 14 Oregon State (5-1), 5 pm PT, Fox

Zac Neel – Oregon State

Don Smalley – Oregon State

Miles Dwyer – Oregon State

Matt Zemek – Oregon State

Matt Wadleigh – UCLA

Jack Carlough – Oregon State

Donovan James – UCLA

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire