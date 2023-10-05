College Wires writers make their Week 6 Pac-12 selections

When three of the four Pac-12 games are part of a tripleheader on the Pac-12 Network, you know it’s a slow week for the conference.

The only nationally televised game is Arizona at USC which will be on ESPN, but it’ll be a Pac-12 After Dark special.

So with it being a slow week and the picks aren’t very hard to guess, the CollegeWire Pac-12 writers decided to go out of conference and select the winner of the Red River Rivalry between No. 4 Texas and No. 12 Oklahoma.

Next week’s games will be much more entertaining with Oregon going to Washington and USC traveling to South Bend to take on Notre Dame.

But for now, here are the picks for a slow Week 6 of games.

14 Washington State (4-0) at UCLA (3-1), 12 pm PT, Pac-12 Network

Zac Neel – Washington State

Don Smalley – Washington State

Miles Dwyer – Washington State

Matt Zemek – Washington State

Matt Wadleigh – Washington State

Jack Carlough – Washington State

Donovan James – Washington State

Colorado (3-2) at Arizona State (1-4), 3: 30 pm PT, Pac-12 Network

Zac Neel – Colorado

Don Smalley – Colorado

Miles Dwyer – Colorado

Matt Zemek – Colorado

Matt Wadleigh – Colorado

Jack Carlough – Colorado

Donovan James – Colorado

16 Oregon State (4-1) at California (3-2), 7 pm PT, Pac-12 Network

Zac Neel – Oregon State

Don Smalley – Oregon State

Miles Dwyer – Oregon State

Matt Zemek – Oregon State

Matt Wadleigh – Oregon State

Jack Carlough – Oregon State

Donovan James – Oregon State

Arizona (3-2) at 7 USC (5-0), 7:30 pm PT, ESPN

Zac Neel – USC

Don Smalley – USC

Miles Dwyer – USC

Matt Zemek – USC

Matt Wadleigh – USC

Jack Carlough – USC

Donovan James – USC

12 Oklahoma (5-0) vs 4 Texas (5-0), Red River Rivalry in Dallas, 9 am PT, ABC

Zac Neel – Texas

Don Smalley – Oklahoma

Miles Dwyer – Texas

Matt Zemek – Oklahoma

Matt Wadleigh – Texas

Jack Carlough – Texas

Donovan James – Texas

