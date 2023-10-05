College Wires writers make their Week 6 Pac-12 selections
When three of the four Pac-12 games are part of a tripleheader on the Pac-12 Network, you know it’s a slow week for the conference.
The only nationally televised game is Arizona at USC which will be on ESPN, but it’ll be a Pac-12 After Dark special.
So with it being a slow week and the picks aren’t very hard to guess, the CollegeWire Pac-12 writers decided to go out of conference and select the winner of the Red River Rivalry between No. 4 Texas and No. 12 Oklahoma.
Next week’s games will be much more entertaining with Oregon going to Washington and USC traveling to South Bend to take on Notre Dame.
But for now, here are the picks for a slow Week 6 of games.
14 Washington State (4-0) at UCLA (3-1), 12 pm PT, Pac-12 Network
Zac Neel – Washington State
Don Smalley – Washington State
Miles Dwyer – Washington State
Matt Zemek – Washington State
Matt Wadleigh – Washington State
Jack Carlough – Washington State
Donovan James – Washington State
Colorado (3-2) at Arizona State (1-4), 3: 30 pm PT, Pac-12 Network
Zac Neel – Colorado
Don Smalley – Colorado
Miles Dwyer – Colorado
Matt Zemek – Colorado
Matt Wadleigh – Colorado
Jack Carlough – Colorado
Donovan James – Colorado
16 Oregon State (4-1) at California (3-2), 7 pm PT, Pac-12 Network
Zac Neel – Oregon State
Don Smalley – Oregon State
Miles Dwyer – Oregon State
Matt Zemek – Oregon State
Matt Wadleigh – Oregon State
Jack Carlough – Oregon State
Donovan James – Oregon State
Arizona (3-2) at 7 USC (5-0), 7:30 pm PT, ESPN
Zac Neel – USC
Don Smalley – USC
Miles Dwyer – USC
Matt Zemek – USC
Matt Wadleigh – USC
Jack Carlough – USC
Donovan James – USC
12 Oklahoma (5-0) vs 4 Texas (5-0), Red River Rivalry in Dallas, 9 am PT, ABC
Zac Neel – Texas
Don Smalley – Oklahoma
Miles Dwyer – Texas
Matt Zemek – Oklahoma
Matt Wadleigh – Texas
Jack Carlough – Texas
Donovan James – Texas