College Wires Week 4 Pac-12 predictions

Another weekend of college football is approaching, and all 12 Pac-12 programs are playing conference games.

There are a lot of notable matchups, and the Arizona State Sun Devils begin their new era as the Colorado Buffaloes could be playing their final game with Karl Dorrell at the helm.

Nonetheless, the Pac-12 College Wires teams are back with Week 4 predictions. Here are the results from last week, followed by the season results.

Zac Neel 9-2 (Ducks Wire) (29-5)

Don Smalley 9-2 (Ducks Wire) (28-6)

Andy Patton, 9-2 (Ducks Wire) (27-7)

Matt Zemek, 8-3 (Trojans Wire) (28-6)

Matt Wadleigh, 7-4 (Trojans/Buffaloes Wire) (26-8)

Don James, 8-3 (Trojans Wire) (26-8)

Jack Carlough, 9-2 (Buffaloes Wire) (29-5)

Tony Cosolo, 7-4 (Buffaloes Wire) (25-9)

Patrick Conn, 7-4 (College Wires Regional Editor) (28-6)

Let’s dive in with the picks:

UCLA AT COLORADO

Nov 13, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) is tackled by Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Devin Grant (44) in the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel: UCLA

Don Smalley: UCLA

Andy Patton: UCLA

Matt Zemek: UCLA

Matt Wadleigh: UCLA

Donovan James: UCLA

Jack Carlough: UCLA

Tony Cosolo: UCLA

Patrick Conn: UCLA

OREGON AT WASHINGTON STATE

Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) passes the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel: Oregon

Don Smalley: Oregon

Andy Patton: Oregon

Matt Zemek: Oregon

Matt Wadleigh: Oregon

Donovan James: Oregon

Jack Carlough: Oregon

Tony Cosolo: Oregon

Patrick Conn: Oregon

ARIZONA AT CALIFORNIA

Sep 3, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Jack Plummer (13) throws a pass to wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter (3) during the second quarter against the UC Davis Aggies at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Zac Neel: Cal

Don Smalley: Cal

Andy Patton: Arizona

Matt Zemek: Arizona

Matt Wadleigh: Arizona

Donovan James: Cal

Jack Carlough: Cal

Tony Cosolo: Cal

Patrick Conn: Cal

USC AT OREGON STATE

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Tahj Washington (16) and running back Travis Dye (26) celebrate during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel: USC

Don Smalley: USC

Andy Patton: USC

Matt Zemek: USC

Matt Wadleigh: USC

Donovan James: USC

Jack Carlough: USC

Tony Cosolo: USC

Patrick Conn: USC

STANFORD AT WASHINGTON

Sep 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Jalen McMillan (11) makes a touchdown reception during the first half of a game against the California Golden Bears at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel: Washington

Don Smalley: Stanford

Andy Patton: Washington

Matt Zemek: Washington

Matt Wadleigh: Washington

Donovan James: Washington

Jack Carlough: Washington

Tony Cosolo: Washington

Patrick Conn: Washington

UTAH AT ARIZONA STATE

Nov 26, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) tries for the first down against Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Carson Wells (26) in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel: Utah

Don Smalley: Utah

Andy Patton: Utah

Matt Zemek: Utah

Matt Wadleigh: Utah

Donovan James: Utah

Jack Carlough: Utah

Tony Cosolo: Utah

Patrick Conn: Utah

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire