College Wires Week 4 Pac-12 predictions
Another weekend of college football is approaching, and all 12 Pac-12 programs are playing conference games.
There are a lot of notable matchups, and the Arizona State Sun Devils begin their new era as the Colorado Buffaloes could be playing their final game with Karl Dorrell at the helm.
Nonetheless, the Pac-12 College Wires teams are back with Week 4 predictions. Here are the results from last week, followed by the season results.
Zac Neel 9-2 (Ducks Wire) (29-5)
Don Smalley 9-2 (Ducks Wire) (28-6)
Andy Patton, 9-2 (Ducks Wire) (27-7)
Matt Zemek, 8-3 (Trojans Wire) (28-6)
Matt Wadleigh, 7-4 (Trojans/Buffaloes Wire) (26-8)
Don James, 8-3 (Trojans Wire) (26-8)
Jack Carlough, 9-2 (Buffaloes Wire) (29-5)
Tony Cosolo, 7-4 (Buffaloes Wire) (25-9)
Patrick Conn, 7-4 (College Wires Regional Editor) (28-6)
Let’s dive in with the picks:
UCLA AT COLORADO
Nov 13, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) is tackled by Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Devin Grant (44) in the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Zac Neel: UCLA
Don Smalley: UCLA
Andy Patton: UCLA
Matt Zemek: UCLA
Matt Wadleigh: UCLA
Donovan James: UCLA
Jack Carlough: UCLA
Tony Cosolo: UCLA
Patrick Conn: UCLA
OREGON AT WASHINGTON STATE
Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) passes the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Zac Neel: Oregon
Don Smalley: Oregon
Andy Patton: Oregon
Matt Zemek: Oregon
Matt Wadleigh: Oregon
Donovan James: Oregon
Jack Carlough: Oregon
Tony Cosolo: Oregon
Patrick Conn: Oregon
ARIZONA AT CALIFORNIA
Sep 3, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Jack Plummer (13) throws a pass to wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter (3) during the second quarter against the UC Davis Aggies at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Zac Neel: Cal
Don Smalley: Cal
Andy Patton: Arizona
Matt Zemek: Arizona
Matt Wadleigh: Arizona
Donovan James: Cal
Jack Carlough: Cal
Tony Cosolo: Cal
Patrick Conn: Cal
USC AT OREGON STATE
Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Tahj Washington (16) and running back Travis Dye (26) celebrate during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Zac Neel: USC
Don Smalley: USC
Andy Patton: USC
Matt Zemek: USC
Matt Wadleigh: USC
Donovan James: USC
Jack Carlough: USC
Tony Cosolo: USC
Patrick Conn: USC
STANFORD AT WASHINGTON
Sep 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Jalen McMillan (11) makes a touchdown reception during the first half of a game against the California Golden Bears at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
Zac Neel: Washington
Don Smalley: Stanford
Andy Patton: Washington
Matt Zemek: Washington
Matt Wadleigh: Washington
Donovan James: Washington
Jack Carlough: Washington
Tony Cosolo: Washington
Patrick Conn: Washington
UTAH AT ARIZONA STATE
Nov 26, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) tries for the first down against Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Carson Wells (26) in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
Zac Neel: Utah
Don Smalley: Utah
Andy Patton: Utah
Matt Zemek: Utah
Matt Wadleigh: Utah
Donovan James: Utah
Jack Carlough: Utah
Tony Cosolo: Utah
Patrick Conn: Utah