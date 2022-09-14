College Wires Week 2 Heisman Poll: My ballot and discussion

Week 2 came and went in college football and we saw a slew of upsets that rocked campuses across the country. Here at Fighting Irish Wire we know what happened to Notre Dame but the Irish weren’t alone in getting bested by the Sun Belt as Appalachian State took down Texas A&M and Georgia Southern went to Lincoln, Neb. and walked out after getting Scott Frost fired.

There was also a near upset as Texas had the lead on top-ranked Alabama with under two minutes to go but couldn’t hold on. How did these games effect the race for the Heisman Trophy?

As always, below is the way I filled out my ballot on the College Wires weekly straw poll and why. After that you’ll find the overall winner and a link to the complete voting of our weekly poll.

My ballot: Near misses

I didn’t have any SEC quarterbacks on my ballot this week but my next three spots in line would all go to them. Bryce Young (Alabama) provided the heroics in avoiding a safety in the nail-biting win over Texas but also lead the last-minute drive to get the Tide in field goal range to avoid the upset as he knocks on the door.

K.J. Jefferson of Arkansas is a name you need to learn and learn fast if you’ve failed to do so already. He’s been the best player for the Razorbacks who have played two solid opponents in Cincinnati and South Carolina to date and Jefferson’s play is a huge reason they’re 2-0.

Will Levis of Kentucky is playing extremely well and the difference in quarterbacks in Saturday’s win over Florida was the reason the Wildcats are 2-0 as he significantly outplayed Anthony Richardson of the Gators, who I had atop this list a week ago.

Stetson Bennett of Georgia isn’t simply “a monkey driving the limo” like Chicago Bears legend Dan Hampton once called Jim McMahon as he’s far more talented than his backstory seems to get him credit for. He’s averaging over 10 yards each time he drops back this season which is a number to watch as the Bulldogs now enter SEC play.

My ballot - 3rd place: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Casual fans will look at this and likely wonder how I could dare to put a running back on my ballot. Especially after a loss and one where he only rushed for 57 yards.

If you’ve seen “Miracle” you certainly remember the scene where Herb Brooks keeps yelling “Again!” as he has the 1980 USA Hockey team doing conditioning drills after a bad loss. While watching this game I kept thinking of that scene as Robinson wound up with 24 total touches for the Longhorns and 130 total yards.

All in that insane Texas heat that I believe came up once or twice on the Fox telecast.

Remember this was against what is one of the nation’s very best defenses, one where Robinson showed he is the most talented running back in the country, even in defeat.

My ballot - 2nd place: Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Lincoln Riley is at it again as star transfer quarterback Caleb Williams was again lights out in USC’s dominating win over Stanford. Sure, Stanford has fallen on hard times but Williams has been absurd this year as he’s averaging over 12 yards each time he drops back. Couple that with a completion percentage of just under 80% and you can see why so many were so high on this being a quick turnaround for the Trojans, which it certainly appears to be.

My ballot - 1st place: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Stroud has gone about things a little more quietly than some other big names on this list but he seems to have done literally everything right through two games. He was the biggest difference in Ohio State’s win over Notre Dame in Week 1 and all he’s done is average over 10 yards per attempt, thrown six touchdowns, not turned the ball over, and been exactly as advertised as he entered 2022 as the Heisman Trophy favorite.

Complete College Wire's Heisman Poll - Week 2:

For the entire College Wire’s Heisman Poll for Week 2 be sure to check out this link where you can see where every player that was mentioned on a ballot ultimately fell in.

Question for my colleague who voted for Will Anderson, Jr. this week, however: If he gets an invite to New York for the ceremony ultimately, does he get to line up offsides there, too? I love the love for a defensive player and it’s not that he didn’t make plays against Texas but number one after that showing?

All kidding aside I love this idea by our management team on the College Wires sites and the discussions it leads to each week. One day before long I’ll have an actual Heisman Trophy ballot that will only be cast in early-December but for now, this is pretty fun.

