New College Wires NFL mock draft has C.J. Stroud on the rise

We’re still a couple of months away from seeing Ohio State football players’ names crawl across the screen in the annual spectacle that is the NFL draft, and we’re about to see a ramp-up in news and coverage as it gets closer and closer.

We like to check in on various NFL mock drafts as they come out as rumors and projections change like the wind, and it just so happens we have our own resident expert, Patrick Conn, to whet the appetite.

In his latest 2023 NFL mock draft, Conn has three Ohio State players getting selected in the first round of the little get-together among NFL executives, scouts, and thousands of friends. One of the most notable things that seem to be happening as well is that Buckeye quarterback C.J. Stroud’s stock seems to be rising.

Here’s how it all breaks down for the three OSU players with Stroud making a major jump up the board.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs past defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) during the spring football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 16, 2022. Ncaa Football Ohio State Spring Game. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Pick

No. 23 Overall – Baltimore Ravens

What Conn Says

If there is one thing that Baltimore really needs, it is more offensive weapons. Smith-Njigba can be a guy that can take over games as we saw in 2021. He was prepared for a monster year but injuries slowed him down.

Paris Johnson Jr., Offensive Tackle

Ohio State Dept. of Athletics

The Pick

No. 17 Overall – Pittsburgh Steelers

What Conn Says

The Steelers look like they found their quarterback of the future in Kenny Pickett, now to give him protection. Johnson could likely slide in as a day-one starter, which this team desperately needs. Pickett was sacked on average twice per game with a total of 27.

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback

Dec. 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) runs away from the pocket to throw a touchdown pass to Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18), not in the photo, against Georgia Bulldogs during the first quarter of the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

The Pick

No. 1 Overall – Indianapolis Colts

What Conn Says

We have a new contender for the No. 1 pick with the projection of Indianapolis trading for the top spot to snag C.J. Stroud of Ohio State. The Colts need a new strategy for addressing quarterback rather than going with veterans like Phillip Rivers, Carson Wentz, and Matt Ryan.

