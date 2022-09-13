College Wire’s top SEC performers of Week 2

During Week 2 action around the conference, the SEC finished 7-3 in nonconference action. The losses came from the Missouri Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, and Vanderbilt Commodores. There were also two conference matchups with the Arkansas Razorbacks and Kentucky Wildcats coming out victorious against the South Carolina Gamecocks and Florida Gators.

The SEC enjoyed more success than failure when it comes to winning football games. With Week 2’s contests firmly in the books, the SEC editorial team at the College Wire voted on their top performers.

The Voters:

AJ Spurr, Alabama

E Wayne, Arkansas

River Wells, Auburn

Adam Dubbin, Florida

Joe Vitale, Georgia

Tyler Nettuno, LSU

Dan Harralson, Tennessee

Joey Ickes, Texas A&M

Patrick Conn, Regional Editor

Without further ado, let’s dive into the selections made by our editorial team:

Head Coach of the Week

Mark Stoops, Kentucky

Stoops and the Wildcats knocked off the Gators on Saturday 26-16.

Honorable Mention: Sam Pittman and Josh Heupel

Quarterback of the Week

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Week 2 Stats vs Pittsburgh:

27-42 | 325 Yards | 7.7 YPA | 2 TDs

Running Back of the Week

Raheim Sanders, Arkansas

Week 2 Stats vs South Carolina:

24 Carries | 156 Yards | 6.5 YPC | 2 TDs

Wide Receiver of the Week

Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

Week 2 Stats vs Pittsburgh:

9 Receptions | 162 Yards | 18.0 YPR | 1 TD

Honorable Mention: Anwane Wells Jr, South Carolina

Tight End of the Week

Brock Bowers, Georgia

Week 2 Stats vs Samford:

3 Receptions | 57 Yards | 19 YPR

Honorable Mention: Michael Trigg, Ole Miss

Pass Rusher of the Week/Linebacker of the Week

Drew Sanders, Arkansas

Week 2 Stats vs South Carolina

11 Tackles | 3.0 TFLs | 2 Sacks | 2 FF | 1 PD | 1 QB Hit

Honorable Mention: Will Anderson, Alabama

Defensive Back of the Week

Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas

Week 2 Stats vs South Carolina:

4 Tackles | 1 INT

Offensive MVP

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Honorable Mention: Bryce Young, Alabama

Defensive MVP

Drew Sanders, Arkansas

Honorable Mention: Jordan Wright, Kentucky

Newcomer of the Week

Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Week 2 Stats vs Texas:

9 Carries | 22 Yards | 9 Receptions | 74 Yards | 1 TD

Freshman of the Week

Dane Key, Kentucky

Week 2 Stats vs Florida:

3 Receptions | 83 Yards | 27.7 YPR | 1 TD

