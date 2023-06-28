College Wire’s top 10 college football games of 2023
The 2023 college football season is going to be jam-packed with big games. It’s a platter full of action, even more so with conference realignment rumors swirling left and right involving San Diego State and SMU, plus the new configuration of the Big 12.
Patrick Conn of College Sports Wire and Tyler Nettuno of LSU Tigers Wire, on their 12-Pack podcast, listed their top games to watch for the season. There are some historical matchups here, as well as quite a few Pac-12 showdowns. One of their games involves the Colorado Buffaloes with new head coach Deion Sanders.
USC is represented on this list of games. See how many times the Trojans made the cut in this top-10 collection:
LSU VS FLORIDA STATE
Date: September 3, 2023, at 4:30 PM PST
TV: ESPN
TEXAS VS ALABAMA
Date: September 9, 2023, at 4 PM PST
TV: ESPN
TCU VS COLORADO
Date: September 2, 2023, at 9 AM PST
TV: FOX
FLORIDA STATE VS CLEMSON
Date: September 23. 2023
Time: TBD
TV: ESPN
LSU VS ALABAMA
Date: November 4, 2023
Time: TBD
TEXAS VS OKLAHOMA
Date: October 7, 2023
Time & TV TBD
USC VS OREGON
Date: November 11, 2023
Time: TBD
TV: ESPN
USC-UTAH
Date: October 21, 2023
Time: TBD
MICHIGAN-OHIO STATE
Date: November 25, 2023, at 9 AM PDT
TV: FOX
ARMY-NAVY
Date: December 9, 2023, at 12 PM PDT
TV: CBS