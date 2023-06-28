College Wire’s top 10 college football games of 2023

The 2023 college football season is going to be jam-packed with big games. It’s a platter full of action, even more so with conference realignment rumors swirling left and right involving San Diego State and SMU, plus the new configuration of the Big 12.

Patrick Conn of College Sports Wire and Tyler Nettuno of LSU Tigers Wire, on their 12-Pack podcast, listed their top games to watch for the season. There are some historical matchups here, as well as quite a few Pac-12 showdowns. One of their games involves the Colorado Buffaloes with new head coach Deion Sanders.

USC is represented on this list of games. See how many times the Trojans made the cut in this top-10 collection:

LSU VS FLORIDA STATE

Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly looks on against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Date: September 3, 2023, at 4:30 PM PST

TV: ESPN

TEXAS VS ALABAMA

AUSTIN, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 10: Hudson Card #1 of the Texas Longhorns throws a pass in the third quarter as Kelvin Banks Jr. #78 blocks Will Anderson Jr. #31 of the Alabama Crimson Tide at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Date: September 9, 2023, at 4 PM PST

TV: ESPN

TCU VS COLORADO

Apr 22, 2023; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first half of the spring game at Folsom Filed. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Date: September 2, 2023, at 9 AM PST

TV: FOX

FLORIDA STATE VS CLEMSON

Date: September 23. 2023

Time: TBD

TV: ESPN

LSU VS ALABAMA

Date: November 4, 2023

Time: TBD

TEXAS VS OKLAHOMA

Date: October 7, 2023

Time & TV TBD

USC VS OREGON

Date: November 11, 2023

Time: TBD

TV: ESPN

USC-UTAH

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Southern California Trojans during the second half of the PAC-12 Football Championship at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Date: October 21, 2023

Time: TBD

MICHIGAN-OHIO STATE

Date: November 25, 2023, at 9 AM PDT

TV: FOX

ARMY-NAVY

Date: December 9, 2023, at 12 PM PDT

TV: CBS

