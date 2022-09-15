College Wire staff predict the winner from each SEC game

Over the first two weeks of the season, the SEC is a combined 22-3 in nonconference action. Last weekend we saw the South Carolina Gamecocks fall to the Arkansas Razorbacks and Florida Gators come up short against the Kentucky Wildcats in conference action.

During Week 3 the SEC will see the Georgia Bulldogs take on South Carolina and the Mississippi State Bulldogs travel to the Bayou to tangle with the LSU Tigers.

With a full slate of games in the SEC, our staff from the College Wire made their selections for all 12 games.

The Game Pickers:

Georgia Bulldogs vs South Carolina Gamecocks

Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via USA TODAY NETWORK

Conn: UGA

Spurr: UGA

Wayne: UGA

Wells: UGA

De La Espriella: UGA

Vitale: UGA

Nettuno: UGA

Harralson: UGA

Ickes: UGA

Youngstown State Penguins vs Kentucky Wildcats

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Conn: UK

Spurr: UK

Wayne: UK

Wells: UK

De La Espriella: UK

Vitale: UK

Nettuno: UK

Harralson: UK

Ickes: UK

Abilene Christian vs Missouri Tigers

Madeline Carter/USA TODAY Network

Conn: Mizzou

Spurr: Mizzou

Wayne: Mizzou

Wells: Mizzou

De La Espriella: Mizzou

Vitale: Mizzou

Nettuno: Mizzou

Harralson: Mizzou

Ickes: Mizzou

Ole Miss Rebels vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Conn: Ole Miss

Spurr: Ole Miss

Wayne: Ole Miss

Wells: Ole Miss

De La Espriella: Ole Miss

Vitale: Ole Miss

Nettuno: Ole Miss

Harralson: Ole Miss

Ickes: Ole Miss

Penn State Nittany Lions vs Auburn Tigers

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Conn: Penn State

Spurr: Penn State

Wayne: Penn State

Wells: Penn State

De La Espriella: Penn State

Vitale: Penn State

Nettuno: Penn State

Harralson: Penn State

Ickes: Penn State

Vanderbilt Commodores vs Northern Illinois Huskies

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Conn: Vandy

Spurr: Vandy

Wayne: Vandy

Wells: Vandy

De La Espriella: Vandy

Vitale: Northern Illinois

Nettuno: Vandy

Harralson: Vandy

Ickes: Vandy

Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks vs Alabama Crimson Tide

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Conn: Bama

Spurr: Bama

Wayne: Bama

Wells: Bama

De La Espriella: Bama

Vitale: Bama

Nettuno: Bama

Harralson: Bama

Ickes: Bama

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs LSU Tigers

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Conn: LSU

Spurr: LSU

Wayne: MSU

Wells: MSU

De La Espriella: MSU

Vitale: MSU

Nettuno: MSU

Harralson: MSU

Ickes: MSU

Missouri State Bears vs Arkansas Razorbacks

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Conn: Arkansas

Spurr: Arkansas

Wayne: Arkansas

Wells: Arkansas

De La Espriella: Arkansas

Vitale: Arkansas

Nettuno: Arkansas

Harralson: Arkansas

Ickes: Arkansas

Akron Zips vs Tennessee Volunteers

AP Photo/Wade Payne

Conn: Tenn

Spurr: Tenn

Wayne: Tenn

Wells: Tenn

De La Espriella: Tenn

Vitale: Tenn

Nettuno: Tenn

Harralson: Tenn

Ickes: Tenn

South Florida Bulls vs Florida Gators

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Conn: UF

Spurr: UF

Wayne: UF

Wells: UF

De La Espriella: UF

Vitale: UF

Nettuno: UF

Harralson: UF

Ickes: UF

Miami Hurricanes vs Texas A&M Aggies

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Conn: Miami

Spurr: Miami

Wayne: Miami

Wells: Miami

De La Espriella: Miami

Vitale: Miami

Nettuno: Miami

Harralson: Miami

Ickes: TAMU

