College Wire staff predict the winner from each SEC game
Over the first two weeks of the season, the SEC is a combined 22-3 in nonconference action. Last weekend we saw the South Carolina Gamecocks fall to the Arkansas Razorbacks and Florida Gators come up short against the Kentucky Wildcats in conference action.
During Week 3 the SEC will see the Georgia Bulldogs take on South Carolina and the Mississippi State Bulldogs travel to the Bayou to tangle with the LSU Tigers.
With a full slate of games in the SEC, our staff from the College Wire made their selections for all 12 games.
The Game Pickers:
Patrick Conn, Regional Editor
AJ Spurr, Roll Tide Wire
E Wayne, Razorbacks Wire
River Wells, Auburn Wire
Sergio De La Espriella, Gators Wire
Joe Vitale, UGA Wire
Tyler Nettuno, LSU Wire
Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Joey Ickes, Aggies Wire
Georgia Bulldogs vs South Carolina Gamecocks
Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via USA TODAY NETWORK
Conn: UGA
Spurr: UGA
Wayne: UGA
Wells: UGA
De La Espriella: UGA
Vitale: UGA
Nettuno: UGA
Harralson: UGA
Ickes: UGA
Youngstown State Penguins vs Kentucky Wildcats
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Conn: UK
Spurr: UK
Wayne: UK
Wells: UK
De La Espriella: UK
Vitale: UK
Nettuno: UK
Harralson: UK
Ickes: UK
Abilene Christian vs Missouri Tigers
Madeline Carter/USA TODAY Network
Conn: Mizzou
Spurr: Mizzou
Wayne: Mizzou
Wells: Mizzou
De La Espriella: Mizzou
Vitale: Mizzou
Nettuno: Mizzou
Harralson: Mizzou
Ickes: Mizzou
Ole Miss Rebels vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Conn: Ole Miss
Spurr: Ole Miss
Wayne: Ole Miss
Wells: Ole Miss
De La Espriella: Ole Miss
Vitale: Ole Miss
Nettuno: Ole Miss
Harralson: Ole Miss
Ickes: Ole Miss
Penn State Nittany Lions vs Auburn Tigers
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Conn: Penn State
Spurr: Penn State
Wayne: Penn State
Wells: Penn State
De La Espriella: Penn State
Vitale: Penn State
Nettuno: Penn State
Harralson: Penn State
Ickes: Penn State
Vanderbilt Commodores vs Northern Illinois Huskies
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Conn: Vandy
Spurr: Vandy
Wayne: Vandy
Wells: Vandy
De La Espriella: Vandy
Vitale: Northern Illinois
Nettuno: Vandy
Harralson: Vandy
Ickes: Vandy
Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks vs Alabama Crimson Tide
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Conn: Bama
Spurr: Bama
Wayne: Bama
Wells: Bama
De La Espriella: Bama
Vitale: Bama
Nettuno: Bama
Harralson: Bama
Ickes: Bama
Mississippi State Bulldogs vs LSU Tigers
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Conn: LSU
Spurr: LSU
Wayne: MSU
Wells: MSU
De La Espriella: MSU
Vitale: MSU
Nettuno: MSU
Harralson: MSU
Ickes: MSU
Missouri State Bears vs Arkansas Razorbacks
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
Conn: Arkansas
Spurr: Arkansas
Wayne: Arkansas
Wells: Arkansas
De La Espriella: Arkansas
Vitale: Arkansas
Nettuno: Arkansas
Harralson: Arkansas
Ickes: Arkansas
Akron Zips vs Tennessee Volunteers
AP Photo/Wade Payne
Conn: Tenn
Spurr: Tenn
Wayne: Tenn
Wells: Tenn
De La Espriella: Tenn
Vitale: Tenn
Nettuno: Tenn
Harralson: Tenn
Ickes: Tenn
South Florida Bulls vs Florida Gators
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Conn: UF
Spurr: UF
Wayne: UF
Wells: UF
De La Espriella: UF
Vitale: UF
Nettuno: UF
Harralson: UF
Ickes: UF
Miami Hurricanes vs Texas A&M Aggies
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Conn: Miami
Spurr: Miami
Wayne: Miami
Wells: Miami
De La Espriella: Miami
Vitale: Miami
Nettuno: Miami
Harralson: Miami
Ickes: TAMU