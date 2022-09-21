College Wire staff predict the winner from each SEC game in Week 4

Breaking News:

In last week’s nonconference action, the SEC finished 9-1 with the lone loss coming from the Auburn Tigers as they fell to Penn State 41-12. Week 3 featured a pair of conference classes with the Georgia Bulldogs rolling South Carolina 48-7 and the LSU Tigers‘ late surge gave them the victory over Mississippi State 31-16.

The only game featuring two teams in the top 25 came in College Station, the Texas A&M Aggies defeated the Miami Hurricanes 17-9. This week there will be two games with top 25 teams, and both will be SEC battles. The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks meet No. 20 Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for the Southwest Classic. The second game features No. 22 Florida Gators heading to Knoxville to take on the No. 12 Tennessee Vols.

Auburn will face off with Missouri at Jordan-Hare and the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide host Vanderbilt to round out the four conference games.

As we do each week, the SEC staff on the College Wire network make their predictions for each conference game on the schedule.

  • Patrick Conn, Auburn/Regional Editor

  • AJ Spurr, Alabama

  • E. Wayne, Arkansas

  • Sergio De La Espriella, Florida

  • Joe Vitale, Georgia

  • Tyler Nettuno, LSU

  • Dan Harralson, Tennessee

  • Joey Ickes, Texas A&M

Kent State at Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

It’ll kick off with a cupcake matchup for the Georgia Bulldogs as they host Kent State.

Patrick

Georgia

AJ

Georgia

E. Wayne

Georgia

Sergio

Georgia

Joe

Georgia

Tyler

Georgia

Dan

Georgia

Joey

Georgia

Unanimous: UGA 8-0

Missouri at Auburn

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri and Auburn come in with similar resumes. The winner will quiet the noise for another week, while the loser’s hot seat will likely get warmer ahead of Week 5.

Patrick

Missouri

AJ

Auburn

E. Wayne

Missouri

Sergio

Auburn

Joe

Auburn

Tyler

Auburn

Dan

Auburn

Joey

Auburn

Consensus: Auburn 6-2

Bowling Green at Mississippi State

Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Bulldogs of Mississippi State look to bounce back after the loss against LSU.

Patrick

Mississippi State

AJ

Mississippi State

E. Wayne

Mississippi State

Sergio

Mississippi State

Joe

Mississippi State

Tyler

Mississippi State

Dan

Mississippi State

Joey

Mississippi State

Unanimous: Mississippi State 8-0

Florida at Tennessee

Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

This is a massive game for the Florida Gators after losing to Kentucky in SEC play two weeks ago. Can they deal with the Tennessee high-powered offense?

Patrick

Tennessee

AJ

Tennessee

E. Wayne

Tennessee

Sergio

Tennessee

Joe

Tennessee

Tyler

Tennessee

Dan

Tennessee

Joey

Tennessee

Unanimous: Tennessee 8-0

Tulsa at Ole Miss

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The Ole Miss defense will get a test with Tulsa coming into town. The visitors will be led by the nation’s leading passer, Davis Brin. He averages 402 yards per game.

Patrick

Ole Miss

AJ

Ole Miss

E. Wayne

Ole Miss

Sergio

Ole Miss

Joe

Ole Miss

Tyler

Ole Miss

Dan

Ole Miss

Joey

Ole Miss

Unanimous: Ole Miss 8-0

Northern Illinois at Kentucky

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats look to keep the wins rolling in as they host Northern Illinois. UK is going for win No. 8 in a row dating back to last November.

Patrick

Kentucky

AJ

Kentucky

E. Wayne

Kentucky

Sergio

Kentucky

Joe

Kentucky

Tyler

Kentucky

Dan

Kentucky

Joey

Kentucky

Unanimous: Kentucky 8-0

Arkansas vs Texas A&M (AT&T Stadium)

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Hogs won last year’s game and are looking for two in a row. Texas A&M has dominated this series since they joined the SEC.

Patrick

Arkansas

AJ

Texas A&M

E. Wayne

Arkansas

Sergio

Arkansas

Joe

Arkansas

Tyler

Arkansas

Dan

Arkansas

Joey

Texas A&M

Consensus: Arkansas 6-2

Vanderbilt at Alabama

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Vanderbilt has gotten off to a good start (3-1) but a battle with the Tide should bring them back to reality.

Patrick

Alabama

AJ

Alabama

E. Wayne

Alabama

Sergio

Alabama

Joe

Alabama

Tyler

Alabama

Dan

Alabama

Joey

Alabama

Unanimous: Alabama 8-0

New Mexico at LSU

(John Ballance/The Advocate via AP)

After the surprise loss to FSU to begin the season, the Tigers can make it three-straight wins after Saturday. It shouldn’t be much of a game for LSU.

Patrick

LSU

AJ

LSU

E. Wayne

LSU

Sergio

LSU

Joe

LSU

Tyler

LSU

Dan

LSU

Joey

LSU

Unanimous: LSU

Charlotte at South Carolina

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina will likely need to take out some of their frustrations following the 48-7 loss to UGA. Expect the Gamecocks offense to roll in this game against Charlotte.

Patrick

South Carolina

AJ

South Carolina

E. Wayne

South Carolina

Sergio

South Carolina

Joe

South Carolina

Tyler

South Carolina

Dan

South Carolina

Joey

South Carolina

Unanimous: South Carolina

Standings Through Week 3

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Prior to Week 4:

Name

Site

Last Week

Overall

Patrick Conn

Auburn/Regional Editor

11-1

32-6

AJ Spurr

Alabama

11-1

33-5

E. Wayne

Arkansas

10-2

34-4

Sergio De La Espriella

Florida

10-2

32-6

Joe Vitale

Georgia

9-3

31-7

Tyler Nettuno

LSU

10-2

31-7

Dan Harralson

Tennessee

10-2

33-5

Joey Ickes

Texas A&M

11-1

33-5

 

