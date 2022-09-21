College Wire staff predict the winner from each SEC game in Week 4

In last week’s nonconference action, the SEC finished 9-1 with the lone loss coming from the Auburn Tigers as they fell to Penn State 41-12. Week 3 featured a pair of conference classes with the Georgia Bulldogs rolling South Carolina 48-7 and the LSU Tigers‘ late surge gave them the victory over Mississippi State 31-16.

The only game featuring two teams in the top 25 came in College Station, the Texas A&M Aggies defeated the Miami Hurricanes 17-9. This week there will be two games with top 25 teams, and both will be SEC battles. The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks meet No. 20 Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for the Southwest Classic. The second game features No. 22 Florida Gators heading to Knoxville to take on the No. 12 Tennessee Vols.

Auburn will face off with Missouri at Jordan-Hare and the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide host Vanderbilt to round out the four conference games.

As we do each week, the SEC staff on the College Wire network make their predictions for each conference game on the schedule.

Patrick Conn, Auburn/Regional Editor

AJ Spurr, Alabama

E. Wayne, Arkansas

Sergio De La Espriella, Florida

Joe Vitale, Georgia

Tyler Nettuno, LSU

Dan Harralson, Tennessee

Joey Ickes, Texas A&M

Kent State at Georgia

It’ll kick off with a cupcake matchup for the Georgia Bulldogs as they host Kent State.

Patrick Georgia AJ Georgia E. Wayne Georgia Sergio Georgia Joe Georgia Tyler Georgia Dan Georgia Joey Georgia

Unanimous: UGA 8-0

Missouri at Auburn

Missouri and Auburn come in with similar resumes. The winner will quiet the noise for another week, while the loser’s hot seat will likely get warmer ahead of Week 5.

Patrick Missouri AJ Auburn E. Wayne Missouri Sergio Auburn Joe Auburn Tyler Auburn Dan Auburn Joey Auburn

Consensus: Auburn 6-2

Bowling Green at Mississippi State

The Bulldogs of Mississippi State look to bounce back after the loss against LSU.

Patrick Mississippi State AJ Mississippi State E. Wayne Mississippi State Sergio Mississippi State Joe Mississippi State Tyler Mississippi State Dan Mississippi State Joey Mississippi State

Unanimous: Mississippi State 8-0

Florida at Tennessee

This is a massive game for the Florida Gators after losing to Kentucky in SEC play two weeks ago. Can they deal with the Tennessee high-powered offense?

Patrick Tennessee AJ Tennessee E. Wayne Tennessee Sergio Tennessee Joe Tennessee Tyler Tennessee Dan Tennessee Joey Tennessee

Unanimous: Tennessee 8-0

Tulsa at Ole Miss

The Ole Miss defense will get a test with Tulsa coming into town. The visitors will be led by the nation’s leading passer, Davis Brin. He averages 402 yards per game.

Patrick Ole Miss AJ Ole Miss E. Wayne Ole Miss Sergio Ole Miss Joe Ole Miss Tyler Ole Miss Dan Ole Miss Joey Ole Miss

Unanimous: Ole Miss 8-0

Northern Illinois at Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats look to keep the wins rolling in as they host Northern Illinois. UK is going for win No. 8 in a row dating back to last November.

Patrick Kentucky AJ Kentucky E. Wayne Kentucky Sergio Kentucky Joe Kentucky Tyler Kentucky Dan Kentucky Joey Kentucky

Unanimous: Kentucky 8-0

Arkansas vs Texas A&M (AT&T Stadium)

The Hogs won last year’s game and are looking for two in a row. Texas A&M has dominated this series since they joined the SEC.

Patrick Arkansas AJ Texas A&M E. Wayne Arkansas Sergio Arkansas Joe Arkansas Tyler Arkansas Dan Arkansas Joey Texas A&M

Consensus: Arkansas 6-2

Vanderbilt at Alabama

Vanderbilt has gotten off to a good start (3-1) but a battle with the Tide should bring them back to reality.

Patrick Alabama AJ Alabama E. Wayne Alabama Sergio Alabama Joe Alabama Tyler Alabama Dan Alabama Joey Alabama

Unanimous: Alabama 8-0

New Mexico at LSU

After the surprise loss to FSU to begin the season, the Tigers can make it three-straight wins after Saturday. It shouldn’t be much of a game for LSU.

Patrick LSU AJ LSU E. Wayne LSU Sergio LSU Joe LSU Tyler LSU Dan LSU Joey LSU

Unanimous: LSU

Charlotte at South Carolina

South Carolina will likely need to take out some of their frustrations following the 48-7 loss to UGA. Expect the Gamecocks offense to roll in this game against Charlotte.

Patrick South Carolina AJ South Carolina E. Wayne South Carolina Sergio South Carolina Joe South Carolina Tyler South Carolina Dan South Carolina Joey South Carolina

Unanimous: South Carolina

Standings Through Week 3

Prior to Week 4:

Name Site Last Week Overall Patrick Conn Auburn/Regional Editor 11-1 32-6 AJ Spurr Alabama 11-1 33-5 E. Wayne Arkansas 10-2 34-4 Sergio De La Espriella Florida 10-2 32-6 Joe Vitale Georgia 9-3 31-7 Tyler Nettuno LSU 10-2 31-7 Dan Harralson Tennessee 10-2 33-5 Joey Ickes Texas A&M 11-1 33-5

