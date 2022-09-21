College Wire staff predict the winner from each SEC game in Week 4
In last week’s nonconference action, the SEC finished 9-1 with the lone loss coming from the Auburn Tigers as they fell to Penn State 41-12. Week 3 featured a pair of conference classes with the Georgia Bulldogs rolling South Carolina 48-7 and the LSU Tigers‘ late surge gave them the victory over Mississippi State 31-16.
The only game featuring two teams in the top 25 came in College Station, the Texas A&M Aggies defeated the Miami Hurricanes 17-9. This week there will be two games with top 25 teams, and both will be SEC battles. The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks meet No. 20 Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for the Southwest Classic. The second game features No. 22 Florida Gators heading to Knoxville to take on the No. 12 Tennessee Vols.
Auburn will face off with Missouri at Jordan-Hare and the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide host Vanderbilt to round out the four conference games.
As we do each week, the SEC staff on the College Wire network make their predictions for each conference game on the schedule.
Patrick Conn, Auburn/Regional Editor
AJ Spurr, Alabama
E. Wayne, Arkansas
Sergio De La Espriella, Florida
Joe Vitale, Georgia
Tyler Nettuno, LSU
Dan Harralson, Tennessee
Joey Ickes, Texas A&M
Kent State at Georgia
It’ll kick off with a cupcake matchup for the Georgia Bulldogs as they host Kent State.
Patrick
Georgia
AJ
Georgia
E. Wayne
Georgia
Sergio
Georgia
Joe
Georgia
Tyler
Georgia
Dan
Georgia
Joey
Georgia
Unanimous: UGA 8-0
Missouri at Auburn
Missouri and Auburn come in with similar resumes. The winner will quiet the noise for another week, while the loser’s hot seat will likely get warmer ahead of Week 5.
Patrick
Missouri
AJ
Auburn
E. Wayne
Missouri
Sergio
Auburn
Joe
Auburn
Tyler
Auburn
Dan
Auburn
Joey
Auburn
Consensus: Auburn 6-2
Bowling Green at Mississippi State
The Bulldogs of Mississippi State look to bounce back after the loss against LSU.
Patrick
Mississippi State
AJ
Mississippi State
E. Wayne
Mississippi State
Sergio
Mississippi State
Joe
Mississippi State
Tyler
Mississippi State
Dan
Mississippi State
Joey
Mississippi State
Unanimous: Mississippi State 8-0
Florida at Tennessee
This is a massive game for the Florida Gators after losing to Kentucky in SEC play two weeks ago. Can they deal with the Tennessee high-powered offense?
Patrick
Tennessee
AJ
Tennessee
E. Wayne
Tennessee
Sergio
Tennessee
Joe
Tennessee
Tyler
Tennessee
Dan
Tennessee
Joey
Tennessee
Unanimous: Tennessee 8-0
Tulsa at Ole Miss
The Ole Miss defense will get a test with Tulsa coming into town. The visitors will be led by the nation’s leading passer, Davis Brin. He averages 402 yards per game.
Patrick
Ole Miss
AJ
Ole Miss
E. Wayne
Ole Miss
Sergio
Ole Miss
Joe
Ole Miss
Tyler
Ole Miss
Dan
Ole Miss
Joey
Ole Miss
Unanimous: Ole Miss 8-0
Northern Illinois at Kentucky
The Kentucky Wildcats look to keep the wins rolling in as they host Northern Illinois. UK is going for win No. 8 in a row dating back to last November.
Patrick
Kentucky
AJ
Kentucky
E. Wayne
Kentucky
Sergio
Kentucky
Joe
Kentucky
Tyler
Kentucky
Dan
Kentucky
Joey
Kentucky
Unanimous: Kentucky 8-0
Arkansas vs Texas A&M (AT&T Stadium)
The Hogs won last year’s game and are looking for two in a row. Texas A&M has dominated this series since they joined the SEC.
Patrick
Arkansas
AJ
Texas A&M
E. Wayne
Arkansas
Sergio
Arkansas
Joe
Arkansas
Tyler
Arkansas
Dan
Arkansas
Joey
Texas A&M
Consensus: Arkansas 6-2
Vanderbilt at Alabama
Vanderbilt has gotten off to a good start (3-1) but a battle with the Tide should bring them back to reality.
Patrick
Alabama
AJ
Alabama
E. Wayne
Alabama
Sergio
Alabama
Joe
Alabama
Tyler
Alabama
Dan
Alabama
Joey
Alabama
Unanimous: Alabama 8-0
New Mexico at LSU
After the surprise loss to FSU to begin the season, the Tigers can make it three-straight wins after Saturday. It shouldn’t be much of a game for LSU.
Patrick
LSU
AJ
LSU
E. Wayne
LSU
Sergio
LSU
Joe
LSU
Tyler
LSU
Dan
LSU
Joey
LSU
Unanimous: LSU
Charlotte at South Carolina
South Carolina will likely need to take out some of their frustrations following the 48-7 loss to UGA. Expect the Gamecocks offense to roll in this game against Charlotte.
Patrick
South Carolina
AJ
South Carolina
E. Wayne
South Carolina
Sergio
South Carolina
Joe
South Carolina
Tyler
South Carolina
Dan
South Carolina
Joey
South Carolina
Unanimous: South Carolina
Standings Through Week 3
Prior to Week 4:
Name
Site
Last Week
Overall
Patrick Conn
Auburn/Regional Editor
11-1
32-6
AJ Spurr
Alabama
11-1
33-5
E. Wayne
Arkansas
10-2
34-4
Sergio De La Espriella
Florida
10-2
32-6
Joe Vitale
Georgia
9-3
31-7
Tyler Nettuno
LSU
10-2
31-7
Dan Harralson
Tennessee
10-2
33-5
Joey Ickes
Texas A&M
11-1
33-5