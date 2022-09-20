College Wire’s SEC top performers in Week 3

During Week 3 action around the conference, the SEC finished 9-1 in nonconference action. The lone loss came from the Auburn Tigers, who were blasted at home by Penn State 41-12.

There were also two conference matchups with the Georgia Bulldogs and LSU Tigers coming out victorious against the South Carolina Gamecocks and Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The SEC enjoyed far more success than failure when it comes to winning football games. With Week 3’s contests firmly in the books, the SEC editorial team at the College Wire voted on their top performers.

The Voters:

AJ Spurr, Alabama

E Wayne, Arkansas

Adam Dubbin, Florida

Joe Vitale, Georgia

Tyler Nettuno, LSU

Dan Harralson, Tennessee

Joey Ickes, Texas A&M

Patrick Conn, Auburn/Regional Editor

Without further ado, let’s dive into the selections made by our editorial team:

Head Coach of the Week

Jack Gorman/Getty Images

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

Total Votes: 2

Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies bounced back after the loss to Appalachian State with a win over the Miami Hurricanes. They allowed just three field goals in the 17-9 victory.

Quarterback of the Week

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Stetson Bennett, Georgia

Total Votes: 3

The Georgia Bulldogs were able to do what they wanted against the South Carolina Gamecocks in SEC action. Stetson and the offense tallied 547 offensive yards and 48 points on Saturday.

Week 3 Stats vs South Carolina:

16/23 | 284 Yards | 12.3 YPA | 2 TDs

3 Carries | 36 Yards | 12.0 YPC | 1 TD

Running Back of the Week

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Evans, Ole Miss

Total Votes: 5

Evans tallied 134 yards against Georgia Tech as the Rebels blanked the Yellowjackets 42-0. His 134 yards were his third-best performance of his career and the two touchdowns tied a career-high.

Week 3 Stats vs Georgia Tech:

18 Carries | 134 Yards | 7.4 YPC | 2 TDs

Wide Receiver of the Week

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

Total Votes: 4

Hyatt had a whale of a game setting career-highs in yards and touchdowns. He only hauled in five passes but two went for touchdowns of 48 and 57 yards. His two touchdowns match the totals from the 2020 and 2021 seasons for the junior.

Story continues

Week 3 Stats vs Akron:

5 Rec | 166 Yards | 33.2 YPR | 2 TDs

Offensive MVP of the Week

Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

Brock Bowers, Georgia

Total Votes: 3

You can’t stop Brock Bowers, you can only hope to contain him. South Carolina did not contain the sophomore tight end on Saturday. Bowers finished with one rushing touchdown and two more receiving. The final one put UGA up 31-0 with 13:21 remaining in the third quarter.

Week 3 Stats vs South Carolina:

5 Rec | 121 Yards | 24.2 YPR | 2 TDs

1 Car | 5 Yards | 1 TD

Defensive MVP of the Week

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Will Anderson, Alabama

Total Votes: 4

Will Anderson did as Will Anderson does against the Warhawks. He was wreaking havoc as a pass rusher, tackler, and even showed off his ball skills with the 25-yard pick-six.

Week 3 Stats vs Louisiana-Monroe:

5 Tackles | 2 Solo | 1.5 TFLs | 1 Sack | 1 INT | 1 TD

Newcomer of the Week

Scott Clause/USA TODAY Network

Jayden Daniels, LSU

Total Votes: 2

On Saturday against Mississippi State, former Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels threw for 210 yards and ran for another 93 as he led the fourth-quarter comeback victory. Daniels accounted for two touchdowns and engineered three-straight touchdown drives in the fourth for the 31-16 victory.

Week 3 Stats vs Mississippi State:

22/37 | 210 Yards | 5.8 YPA | 1 TD

16 Car | 93 Yards | 5.8 YPC | 1 TD

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire