College Wire’s SEC top performers in Week 4

Week 4 saw plenty of action around the SEC. The conference matchups featured Alabama-Vanderbilt, Arkansas-Texas A&M, Missouri-Auburn, and Tennessee-Florida. There were plenty of dramatics in those games with the exception of Vanderbilt and Alabama, a game that wasn’t remotely competitive.

In nonconference action it was a clean sweep for SEC as they went 6-0 this week. With Week 4’s contests firmly in the books, the SEC editorial team at the College Wire voted on their top performers.

The Voters:

AJ Spurr, Alabama

E Wayne, Arkansas

Adam Dubbin, Florida

Joe Vitale, Georgia

Tyler Nettuno, LSU

Dan Harralson, Tennessee

Joey Ickes, Texas A&M

Patrick Conn, Auburn/Regional Editor

Without further ado, let’s dive into the selections made by our editorial team:

Head Coach of the Week

Josh Heupel, Tennessee

Total Votes: 7

The Vols earned a huge win over Florida, 38-33.

Quarterback of the Week

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Total Votes: 6

Against the Gators, the Tennessee quarterback accounted for 461 yards of offense and three touchdowns. His performance was key to a victory in their rivalry matchup with Florida.

Running Back of the Week

Devon Achane, Texas A&M

Total Votes: 5

Achane averaged 8.4 yards per attempt in the Southwest Classic against Arkansas. His 159 yards were a big reason that the Aggies were able to pull off the come from behind victory. His touchdown in the third quarter gave the aggies the lead and they didn’t look back.

Wide Receiver of the Week

Tayvion Robinson, Kentucky

Total Votes: 4

It was a little too close for comfort against Northern Illinois but Kentucky’s Tayvion Robinson made sure they didn’t fall this week. His second touchdown of the game put it out of reach for the Huskies. He tallied 147 yards on 7 receptions with those 2 touchdowns.

Offensive MVP

Total Votes: 5

This week Hendon Hooker takes home the MVP honors.

Defensive MVP

Will Anderson, Alabama

Total Votes: 6

Anderson made sure that the Vanderbilt offense was uncomfortable as he tallied 5 tackles, 3.0 TFLs, and 2.5 sacks.

Newcomer of the Week

Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

Total Votes: 3

The Ole Miss freshman running back took center stage against Tulsa. He finished with 140 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Judkins also caught one pass for five yards.

