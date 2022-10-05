College Wire’s SEC top performers for Week 5

In Week 5 there were plenty of noteworthy performers around the SEC. Five conference games were on the schedule, along with a pair of nonconference games that were blowouts. South Carolina Gamecocks took care of South Carolina State, while the Florida Gators blasted Eastern Washington.

In SEC play, the Alabama Crimson Tide and Mississippi State Bulldogs ran away from the competition in their games. Both teams won by three or more scores. Meanwhile, the Georgia Bulldogs and LSU Tigers needed late comebacks to earn the victory. Ole Miss needed a little luck and a fumble to keep their perfect record intact.

With Week 5’s contests firmly in the books, the SEC editorial team at the College Wire voted on their top performers.

The Voters:

AJ Spurr, Alabama

E Wayne, Arkansas

Adam Dubbin, Florida

Joe Vitale, Georgia

Tyler Nettuno, LSU

Dan Harralson, Tennessee

Joey Ickes, Texas A&M

Patrick Conn, Auburn/Regional Editor

Without further ado, let’s dive into the selections made by our editorial team:

Head Coach of the Week

Jake Crandall-USA TODAY Network

Mike Leach, Mississippi State Bulldogs

Total Votes (6)

Leach and the Bulldogs defeated Texas A&M on Saturday 42-24.

Quarterback of the Week

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Will Rogers, Mississippi State Bulldogs

Votes (7)

Stats vs Texas A&M:

31/45 | 329 Yards | 3 TDs | 0 INTs

Running Back of the Week

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama Crimson Tide

Total Votes (8)

Stats vs Arkansas:

18 Carries | 206 Yards | 11.4 YPC | 2 TDs

Wide Receiver of the Week

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Rara Thomas, Mississippi State Bulldogs

Total Votes (5)

Stats vs Texas A&M:

5 Receptions | 134 Yards | 26.8 YPR | 1 TD

Offensive MVP

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama Crimson Tide

Total Votes (4)

No surprise here with Gibbs taking the MVP spot. Both of his touchdowns went for 70+ yards.

Defensive MVP

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylon Carlies, Missouri Tigers

Total Votes (3)

Story continues

Stats vs Georgia:

13 Tackles | 11 Solo | 2.5 TFLs

Honorable Mentions:

Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State (2)

Greg Brooks Jr, LSU Tigers (2)

Newcomer of the Week

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss Rebels

Total Votes (4)

Stats vs Kentucky:

15 Carries | 106 Yards | 7.1 YPC | 1 TD

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire