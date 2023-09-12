College Sports Wire picks the top Pac-12 football performers for Week 2

College Sports Wire reveals its top performers in the various Power Five conferences every Monday. In the Pac-12, we have Trojans Wire, Ducks Wire, and Buffaloes Wire to cover three specific teams. College Sports Wire makes sure that if players from the other nine Pac-12 schools do something newsworthy, you’ll read about it.

However, given the way Caleb Williams is playing, USC will always have one of the top Pac-12 performers of the week. Such is the case after Week 2. Caleb made the cut once again as one of the brightest stars in the Pac-12 galaxy. You will want to read more at College Sports Wire about Caleb’s brilliance, plus the other Pac-12 players who made the honor roll as the best of the best for Week 2 of the season.

We have to wonder if there will be a single week this season in which Caleb Williams won’t be a top Pac-12 performer. We also have to ask if there will be a bad week for the Pac-12 this year. Teams from the league are 20-3 in nonconference competition through two weeks.

