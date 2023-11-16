College Wire’s Pac-12 writers make their Week 12 selections
The last football season of the Pac-12 is almost over and it’s difficult to believe this is it.
The standings are shaping out about the way we all thought it would be with Oregon and Washington is still on that collision course for Las Vegas. But all of that could be derailed with the Huskies traveling to Corvallis to play the 10th-ranked Beavers.
Oregon State controls its own destiny if, and it’s a big if, the Beavers could pull off a couple of upsets by winning its week and their last trip to Eugene in the foreseeable future.
The writers on the College Wire staff have analyzed these games as much as we can (ok, maybe not) and here are our selections for the Week 12 contests.
Colorado (4-6, 1-6) at Washington State (4-6, 1-6), Fox Sports 1 (Friday)
Zac Neel – Colorado
Don Smalley – Washington State
Miles Dwyer – Colorado
Matt Zemek – Washington State
Matt Wadleigh – Colorado
Jack Carlough – Colorado
Donovan James – Colorado
16 Utah (7-3, 4-3) at 22 Arizona (7-3, 5-2), 11:30 am PT, Pac-12 Network
Zac Neel – Utah
Don Smalley – Utah
Miles Dwyer – Utah
Matt Zemek – Arizona
Matt Wadleigh – Arizona
Jack Carlough – Utah
Donovan James – Utah
UCLA (6-4, 3-4) at USC (7-4, 5-3), 12:30 pm PT, ABC
Zac Neel – UCLA
Don Smalley – USC
Miles Dwyer – USC
Matt Zemek – USC
Matt Wadleigh – USC
Jack Carlough – USC
Donovan James – USC
6 Oregon at Arizona State, 1 pm PT, Fox
Zac Neel – Oregon
Don Smalley – Oregon
Miles Dwyer – Oregon
Matt Zemek – Oregon
Matt Wadleigh – Oregon
Jack Carlough – Oregon
Donovan James – Oregon
California (4-6, 2-5) at Stanford (3-7, 2-6), 3:30 pm PT, Pac-12 Network
Zac Neel – California
Don Smalley – Stanford
Miles Dwyer – Stanford
Matt Zemek – Stanford
Matt Wadleigh – California
Jack Carlough – California
Donovan James – California
5 Washington (10-0, 7-0) at 10 Oregon State (8-2, 5-2), 4:30 pm PT, ABC
Zac Neel – Washington
Don Smalley – Washington
Miles Dwyer – Washington
Matt Zemek – Oregon State
Matt Wadleigh – Washington
Jack Carlough – Washington
Donovan James – Washington