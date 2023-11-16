College Wire’s Pac-12 writers make their Week 12 selections

The last football season of the Pac-12 is almost over and it’s difficult to believe this is it.

The standings are shaping out about the way we all thought it would be with Oregon and Washington is still on that collision course for Las Vegas. But all of that could be derailed with the Huskies traveling to Corvallis to play the 10th-ranked Beavers.

Oregon State controls its own destiny if, and it’s a big if, the Beavers could pull off a couple of upsets by winning its week and their last trip to Eugene in the foreseeable future.

The writers on the College Wire staff have analyzed these games as much as we can (ok, maybe not) and here are our selections for the Week 12 contests.

Colorado (4-6, 1-6) at Washington State (4-6, 1-6), Fox Sports 1 (Friday)

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel – Colorado

Don Smalley – Washington State

Miles Dwyer – Colorado

Matt Zemek – Washington State

Matt Wadleigh – Colorado

Jack Carlough – Colorado

Donovan James – Colorado

16 Utah (7-3, 4-3) at 22 Arizona (7-3, 5-2), 11:30 am PT, Pac-12 Network

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel – Utah

Don Smalley – Utah

Miles Dwyer – Utah

Matt Zemek – Arizona

Matt Wadleigh – Arizona

Jack Carlough – Utah

Donovan James – Utah

UCLA (6-4, 3-4) at USC (7-4, 5-3), 12:30 pm PT, ABC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel – UCLA

Don Smalley – USC

Miles Dwyer – USC

Matt Zemek – USC

Matt Wadleigh – USC

Jack Carlough – USC

Donovan James – USC

6 Oregon at Arizona State, 1 pm PT, Fox

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel – Oregon

Don Smalley – Oregon

Miles Dwyer – Oregon

Matt Zemek – Oregon

Matt Wadleigh – Oregon

Jack Carlough – Oregon

Donovan James – Oregon

California (4-6, 2-5) at Stanford (3-7, 2-6), 3:30 pm PT, Pac-12 Network

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel – California

Don Smalley – Stanford

Miles Dwyer – Stanford

Matt Zemek – Stanford

Matt Wadleigh – California

Jack Carlough – California

Donovan James – California

5 Washington (10-0, 7-0) at 10 Oregon State (8-2, 5-2), 4:30 pm PT, ABC

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel – Washington

Don Smalley – Washington

Miles Dwyer – Washington

Matt Zemek – Oregon State

Matt Wadleigh – Washington

Jack Carlough – Washington

Donovan James – Washington

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire