College Wire’s Pac-12 writers make their Week 13 selections
It’s Rivalry Week in the Pac-12 and in many of the other conferences and unfortunately, most of these games aren’t supposed to be toss-ups. There is one clear favorite in all of these games, but as we all know, you can throw the records out when a rivalry is concerned.
There’s still plenty to play for as the regular season ends. Washington has already clinched a spot in the Pac-12 title game with Oregon and Arizona still needing a win. If the Ducks beat the Beavers, they’re in and will get that much-awaited rematch with the Dawgs. Arizona needs the Ducks to lose and defeat the Sun Devils in order to go to Las Vegas.
According to the writers here at the College Wire sites that cover the Pac-12, the conference title game, the last championship game, will have as much riding on it as ever before.
Here are our selections.
15 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) at 6 Oregon (10-1, 7-1) 5:30 pm PT, Fox (Friday)
Zac Neel – Oregon
Don Smalley – Oregon
Miles Dwyer – Oregon
Matt Zemek – Oregon
Matt Wadleigh – Oregon
Jack Carlough – Oregon
Donovan James – Oregon
Colorado at Utah, 12 pm PT, Pac-12 Network
Zac Neel – Utah
Don Smalley – Utah
Miles Dwyer – Utah
Matt Zemek – Utah
Matt Wadleigh – Utah
Jack Carlough – Utah
Donovan James – Colorado
16 Arizona (8-3, 6-2) at Arizona State (3-8, 2-6), 12:30 pm PT, ESPN
Zac Neel – Arizona
Don Smalley – Arizona
Miles Dwyer – Arizona
Matt Zemek – Arizona
Matt Wadleigh – Arizona
Jack Carlough – Arizona
Donovan James – Arizona
Washington State (5-6, 2-6) at 5 Washington (11-0, 8-0), 1 pm, Fox
Zac Neel – Washington
Don Smalley – Washington
Miles Dwyer – Washington
Matt Zemek – Washington
Matt Wadleigh – Washington
Jack Carlough – Washington
Donovan James – Washington
17 Notre Dame (8-3) at Stanford (3-8), 4 pm PT, Pac-12 Network
Zac Neel – Notre Dame
Don Smalley – Notre Dame
Miles Dwyer – Notre Dame
Matt Zemek – Notre Dame
Matt Wadleigh – Notre Dame
Jack Carlough – Notre Dame
Donovan James – Notre Dame
California (5-6, 3-5) at UCLA (7-4, 4-4), 7:30 pm PT, ESPN
Zac Neel – UCLA
Don Smalley – UCLA
Miles Dwyer – California
Matt Zemek – UCLA
Matt Wadleigh – UCLA
Jack Carlough – UCLA
Donovan James – UCLA