College Wire’s Pac-12 writers make their Week 13 selections

It’s Rivalry Week in the Pac-12 and in many of the other conferences and unfortunately, most of these games aren’t supposed to be toss-ups. There is one clear favorite in all of these games, but as we all know, you can throw the records out when a rivalry is concerned.

There’s still plenty to play for as the regular season ends. Washington has already clinched a spot in the Pac-12 title game with Oregon and Arizona still needing a win. If the Ducks beat the Beavers, they’re in and will get that much-awaited rematch with the Dawgs. Arizona needs the Ducks to lose and defeat the Sun Devils in order to go to Las Vegas.

According to the writers here at the College Wire sites that cover the Pac-12, the conference title game, the last championship game, will have as much riding on it as ever before.

Here are our selections.

15 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) at 6 Oregon (10-1, 7-1) 5:30 pm PT, Fox (Friday)

Andy Nelson/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Zac Neel – Oregon

Don Smalley – Oregon

Miles Dwyer – Oregon

Matt Zemek – Oregon

Matt Wadleigh – Oregon

Jack Carlough – Oregon

Donovan James – Oregon

Colorado at Utah, 12 pm PT, Pac-12 Network

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel – Utah

Don Smalley – Utah

Miles Dwyer – Utah

Matt Zemek – Utah

Matt Wadleigh – Utah

Jack Carlough – Utah

Donovan James – Colorado

16 Arizona (8-3, 6-2) at Arizona State (3-8, 2-6), 12:30 pm PT, ESPN

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel – Arizona

Don Smalley – Arizona

Miles Dwyer – Arizona

Matt Zemek – Arizona

Matt Wadleigh – Arizona

Jack Carlough – Arizona

Donovan James – Arizona

Washington State (5-6, 2-6) at 5 Washington (11-0, 8-0), 1 pm, Fox

William Mancebo/Getty Images

Zac Neel – Washington

Don Smalley – Washington

Miles Dwyer – Washington

Matt Zemek – Washington

Matt Wadleigh – Washington

Jack Carlough – Washington

Donovan James – Washington

17 Notre Dame (8-3) at Stanford (3-8), 4 pm PT, Pac-12 Network

Zac Neel – Notre Dame

Don Smalley – Notre Dame

Miles Dwyer – Notre Dame

Matt Zemek – Notre Dame

Matt Wadleigh – Notre Dame

Jack Carlough – Notre Dame

Donovan James – Notre Dame

California (5-6, 3-5) at UCLA (7-4, 4-4), 7:30 pm PT, ESPN

Zac Neel – UCLA

Don Smalley – UCLA

Miles Dwyer – California

Matt Zemek – UCLA

Matt Wadleigh – UCLA

Jack Carlough – UCLA

Donovan James – UCLA

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire